'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a reality check about how marriages work

Harvey knew the answer wouldn't be on the board as he had some first hand experience.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is quite the husband, and he rarely misses a chance to chime in whenever there's a question related to marriage. His wisdom often comes through, like the time when a contestant, Catie, said she would have her husband put on a nice suit if he was expecting some romance. Harvey, who is known for wearing nice suits, quickly gave the player a crash course in how things work in a marriage.

Harvey was playing the game with the Bingham and Dow families, and he called up the contestants, Troi and Jim, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off. With the two players ready to go, he read the survey question, "We asked 100 married women, when your husband is hoping for a little romance, he puts on what?" Jim hit the buzzer first and answered the question with "Soft music," which showed up at the top spot on the board. The family then chose to play, and the turn moved on to the other players on the team.

Next in line was Catie, who had an interesting answer. After Harvey read her the question, she looked at the host and said, "A nice suit." Harvey accepted the answer initially and looked at the board. However, when it didn't show up, he had to hand the truth to Catie. "Can't tell you how many times I've walked in the house with this suit on, and she's asleep with her mouth open," Harvey joked.

With one strike on the board, the turn passed on to Denzel, who thought for a bit before answering, "I put on nothing." As the answer made sense, Harvey gave the contestant a crisp fist bump. Funnily enough, the answer even showed up on the board, earning the team more points. The turn then went to Becky, who said something that prompted an opposite reaction from Harvey, as it didn't make sense to him at all. After Harvey read her the question, she answered with, "Clean underwear," and left the host in disagreement. But he was proven wrong when the answer showed up on the board.

Next up was Johnny, who got the second strike for the team with his dicey answer, "A movie". Now it was up to Jim again to come up with another winning answer and keep the ball rolling. "All right, Jim. We got two strikes. We got to be careful. The other family can steal," Harvey warned him before reading the question. Jim then answered with "Puts on candlelight," which unfortunately wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now, the Bingham family had the chance to steal all the points and win the round.

Harvey walked up to the other team's podium and read the question one final time. The team got together and had a discussion before the leader, Troi, took charge and answered with "Cologne", which luckily showed up at the second spot on the board, winning them the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included: "The charm" and "Puppy eyes."

