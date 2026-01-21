ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a reality check about how marriages work

Harvey knew the answer wouldn't be on the board as he had some first hand experience.
PUBLISHED 24 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is quite the husband, and he rarely misses a chance to chime in whenever there's a question related to marriage. His wisdom often comes through, like the time when a contestant, Catie, said she would have her husband put on a nice suit if he was expecting some romance. Harvey, who is known for wearing nice suits, quickly gave the player a crash course in how things work in a marriage.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey was playing the game with the Bingham and Dow families, and he called up the contestants, Troi and Jim, from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off. With the two players ready to go, he read the survey question, "We asked 100 married women, when your husband is hoping for a little romance, he puts on what?" Jim hit the buzzer first and answered the question with "Soft music," which showed up at the top spot on the board. The family then chose to play, and the turn moved on to the other players on the team.

Next in line was Catie, who had an interesting answer. After Harvey read her the question, she looked at the host and said, "A nice suit." Harvey accepted the answer initially and looked at the board. However, when it didn't show up, he had to hand the truth to Catie. "Can't tell you how many times I've walked in the house with this suit on, and she's asleep with her mouth open," Harvey joked. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Catie (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Catie (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With one strike on the board, the turn passed on to Denzel, who thought for a bit before answering, "I put on nothing." As the answer made sense, Harvey gave the contestant a crisp fist bump. Funnily enough, the answer even showed up on the board, earning the team more points. The turn then went to Becky, who said something that prompted an opposite reaction from Harvey, as it didn't make sense to him at all. After Harvey read her the question, she answered with, "Clean underwear," and left the host in disagreement. But he was proven wrong when the answer showed up on the board. 

Screenshot showing Harvey giving a fist bump to Denzel (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey giving a fist bump to Denzel (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Johnny, who got the second strike for the team with his dicey answer, "A movie". Now it was up to Jim again to come up with another winning answer and keep the ball rolling. "All right, Jim. We got two strikes. We got to be careful. The other family can steal," Harvey warned him before reading the question. Jim then answered with "Puts on candlelight," which unfortunately wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now, the Bingham family had the chance to steal all the points and win the round. 

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey walked up to the other team's podium and read the question one final time. The team got together and had a discussion before the leader, Troi, took charge and answered with "Cologne", which luckily showed up at the second spot on the board, winning them the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included: "The charm" and "Puppy eyes."

You can watch the moment that amused Harvey here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a reality check about how marriages work
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a reality check about how marriages work
Harvey knew the answer wouldn't be on the board as he had some first hand experience.
24 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork
The guest, who knew about the artist's popularity, didn't expect to get a five-figure appraisal.
19 hours ago
Trump's advisor says they have 'a lot of options' if Supreme Court strikes down tariffs
NEWS
Trump's advisor says they have 'a lot of options' if Supreme Court strikes down tariffs
New tariffs will follow immediately if the court voids current ones.
22 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer
Harvey was sure the answer was too weak as he knew women well enough.
1 day ago
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
NEWS
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
The economist warned that the mounting debt, interest payments could push the U.S. into depression.
1 day ago
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
NEWS
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
As per disclosures, Trump bought $2 million in bonds days before the announcement of a $82.7bn deal.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
Harvey jokingly whispered to the contestant how she got it wrong.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
While the player claimed he was covering for his family, Harvey wasn't convinced.
2 days ago
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
NEWS
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
About 1.5 million subscribers were affected by the seven-hour-long outage.
4 days ago
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
NEWS
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
The country in Trump's crosshairs accounts for roughly 4% of the global oil production.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
Harvey made the joke at the risk of landing in trouble at home.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
Harvey simply said "My Man!" as soon as he heard the player's response.
4 days ago
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
As president Trump pushes for measures to acquire the island, new poll shows Americans aren't sure.
5 days ago
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
NEWS
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
5 days ago
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
NEWS
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
Senior editor Charles C.W. Cooke said the cap could destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms
6 days ago
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
6 days ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
6 days ago