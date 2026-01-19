'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly

While the player claimed he was covering for his family, Harvey wasn't convinced.

"Family Feud" contestants don't shy away from coming up with the most absurd and controversial answers, even if they can get into trouble, just to match the most popular responses to a survey. But one contestant pushed the limits after using the same answer repeatedly, and got schooled by Stave Harvey. The host couldn't help but point out how much the contestant, Tyler, loved that answer on the show. While the host was already amused by the other answers, the player tried to get out of trouble, claiming he was only going for more points.

Screenshot showing Tyler thinking about his answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey kicked off the game with the question, "Name someone who might tell you to strip down to your underwear." Hannah hit the buzzer first and came up with the top answer, "Doctor," to win the question for her team. The family chose to play further, and the turn went to Nathan, who won more points for the team with his answer, "Your spouse".

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was the eldest member of the team, Lisa, who answered the question with "Jailer" and impressed Harvey. As the host yelled, "Hell yeah!" and looked to the board, surprisingly to him, it wasn't on the board, and the family got their very first strike. After that, a contestant named Addie answered, "A massage therapist." While her teammates cheered her on, Harvey was a little confused. "How would they say that? How would a massage therapist say it?" he asked the contestant. "Str-p her down. Go on," the Addie responded. Harvey couldn't say much and nodded along sarcastically. He then said, "Go on! Str-p her down," and looked to the board to see the family get their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes on the board, it was now all up to Tyler to come up with a winning answer and save the round. Thus, he went with an old, reliable response that he had used before for the question, "Name a professional you would pay to see." With Harvey in front of him, he said, "I'm nervous, because I've used this answer before, but a h--ker, Steve." This immediately cracked the room, and Harvey, who wasn't surprised to hear it. "Tyler, you have used that answer several times," he said while laughing. Unfortunately for the team, the answer wasn't on the board, and they struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Tyler (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the other team, who now had the chance to win the round and the game. "Family, listen to this situation here. I got two answers on this board. You give me either one of those answers, your family steals, your family wins this game. But if it's not there, the other family gets to play 'Sudden Death,'" Harvey explained before reading the question. The family regrouped and came up with the answer, "The tailor", and luckily for the Beeson family, it wasn't on the board, and they won the round and a chance to get to the finale. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, "TSA agent" and "Police."

Watch the hilarious moments from the show here.

