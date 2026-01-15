'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men

Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.

"Family Feud" contestants often bring out Steve Harvey's roasting skills, but some leave him stunned as well. One such player was Maria, who said that girls like guys who cuss a lot only if they are sexy. Harvey clearly had some reservations about women putting up with cuss words, as he literally stared the player down, before looking at the camera, stunned.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was, "Name something annoying a man does that a woman is willing to put up with if he's sexy." Keyona hit the buzzer first and answered with "Smile," which wasn't on the board. Alejandro then tried his luck with the answer, "Leaving clothes," and failed.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then pointed to another member of the Keyona family, Tonya, who said, "Grab his groin," but that too wasn't up on the board. The turn then went to Lili from the Martinez family, who finally got a winning answer, "Snores," which showed up at the top spot on the board. The team decided to play the question, and Alejandro joined them at the podium. Next up was Steven, who answered "If he talks too much," and got the team more points.

The turn then passed on to Lorena, who came up with, "Maybe he's cheap." "Y'all ain't putting up with that ever," Harvey quipped as the answer did not show up on the board. Next in line was Maria, who, after some thinking, said, "Cusses, cusses a lot." While her teammates cheered, Harvey gave her a hard look and stared her down. He then turned around with a shocked look on his face, before imitating the player and looking at the board. The answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey staring at the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was up to Alejandro again to come up with a winning answer and save the game for the team. "We got two strikes. Their chance to steal," Harvey warned him. After deliberating, he answered the question with "Lazy," which impressed Harvey, as he thought the answer would surely show up on the board. However, it didn't, and the Martinez family struck out with only two answers on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the other team, who now had the chance to steal all the points and win the round. After Harvey walked over to their podium and read the question for one last time, the team's leader, Raven, took to the mic and answered with "Burp". Luckily for the Martinez family, the answer didn't show up on the board, and they won the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which were "Flirts/cheats", "Eats loud/mouth open", "Drinks/wine coolers", and "Farts/Dutch Oven."

You can watch Steve Harvey in action in the video here.

