ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men

Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants often bring out Steve Harvey's roasting skills, but some leave him stunned as well. One such player was Maria, who said that girls like guys who cuss a lot only if they are sexy. Harvey clearly had some reservations about women putting up with cuss words, as he literally stared the player down, before looking at the camera, stunned.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question was, "Name something annoying a man does that a woman is willing to put up with if he's sexy." Keyona hit the buzzer first and answered with "Smile," which wasn't on the board. Alejandro then tried his luck with the answer, "Leaving clothes," and failed.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then pointed to another member of the Keyona family, Tonya, who said, "Grab his groin," but that too wasn't up on the board. The turn then went to Lili from the Martinez family, who finally got a winning answer, "Snores," which showed up at the top spot on the board. The team decided to play the question, and Alejandro joined them at the podium. Next up was Steven, who answered "If he talks too much," and got the team more points.

The turn then passed on to Lorena, who came up with, "Maybe he's cheap." "Y'all ain't putting up with that ever," Harvey quipped as the answer did not show up on the board. Next in line was Maria, who, after some thinking, said, "Cusses, cusses a lot." While her teammates cheered, Harvey gave her a hard look and stared her down. He then turned around with a shocked look on his face, before imitating the player and looking at the board. The answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey staring at the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey staring at the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now it was up to Alejandro again to come up with a winning answer and save the game for the team. "We got two strikes. Their chance to steal," Harvey warned him. After deliberating, he answered the question with "Lazy," which impressed Harvey, as he thought the answer would surely show up on the board. However, it didn't, and the Martinez family struck out with only two answers on the board. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the other team, who now had the chance to steal all the points and win the round. After Harvey walked over to their podium and read the question for one last time, the team's leader, Raven, took to the mic and answered with "Burp". Luckily for the Martinez family, the answer didn't show up on the board, and they won the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which were "Flirts/cheats", "Eats loud/mouth open", "Drinks/wine coolers", and "Farts/Dutch Oven."

You can watch Steve Harvey in action in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to defend contestant from his wife after risky answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
NEWS
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
41 minutes ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
3 hours ago
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
NEWS
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
Senior editor Charles C.W. Cooke said the cap could destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms
20 hours ago
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
23 hours ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
1 day ago
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
NEWS
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.
1 day ago
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
NEWS
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
These reports come at a time when consumer sentiment seems to be improving.
1 day ago
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
NEWS
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
The lawmakers called the probe 'coercive' demanding a congressional investigation into the DOJ.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing answers about awkward situations at work
Harvey was too stunned to speak on two occasions in one round.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts player for naming 'Jeopardy' in unexpected answer
The player bizarrely named "Jeopardy!" in a totally unrelated question.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 — Ryan Seacrest says 'you needed more letters'
Seacrest expressed that the player had no way of solving the puzzle with the clues on the board.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops his cards as player wants to name his child after a car
Harvey had to shut every contestant up who thought it was a good answer.
5 days ago
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
NEWS
Trump says Americans will no longer be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies under his latest move
Citing affordability as the key issue, the president announced the cap will be rolled out on Jan 20.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ players finally undo a 43-year drought by winning $20k in iconic TV moment
The Jonassen family finally aced the Fast Money Round, after a wait of 43 years.
5 days ago
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
NEWS
Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy
The CRFB estimates the plan would add $5.8 trillion to the national debt over a decade.
5 days ago
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
COSTCO
Over 1,000 companies line up for tariff refunds anticipating Supreme Court ruling
Big names like Costco, Reebok, Revlon, Ray Ban, and more have filed lawsuits seeking tariff refunds.
6 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing a wild answer about ‘adults’ prize
It is clear what Harvey thinks will be a popular gift at the bottom of the cereal box.
6 days ago