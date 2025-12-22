ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to defend contestant from his wife after risky answer

The host of the show was shocked upon hearing the answer and had to speak to the contestant's wife.
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on "Family Feud"(Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on "Family Feud"(Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" answers often prompt Steve Harvey to roast players, but sometimes they end up saying things that could put marriages in trouble. This is often hilarious, with even host Steve Harvey sometimes struggling to contain his laughter. That is what happened in a recent episode of the show, as the host had to defend a contestant from his wife after the latter made a rather questionable statement.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey started by asking the survey question, “Name something your partner will never do as well as your mom.” A woman named Quin got to her buzzer first and answered, “Cook.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Gaddis family decided to play the game.

A woman named Angelina was next to answer, and she said, “Clean up.” That was the number two answer on the board. A man named Michael was next. The host was excited to ask this question to him as he was a married man. The contestant justified his answer before he said it. “Alright, I’m trying to win,” he said. “I’ll say love you,” he added. Harvey’s expression told the story, and the contestant then revealed that his wife was in the audience.

Screenshot showing the contestant Michael. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Michael. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey walked up to the front of the stage and said to her, “We’re just trying to win the game, ma’am,” he said. “We’re gonna try to see if it is up there. If it is, then that’s good. If it ain’t, it’s going to be a long ride home.” Thankfully, the answer was up on the board, but with the least amount of votes.

Isiah was the next contestant to answer, and he said, “Raising up the kids.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. A woman named Doris was next, and she answered, “Handle our finances.” That was also not one of the correct answers, and the family now had two strikes. It was Quin’s turn again, and this time, she said, “Drive.” Unfortunately, that too was not one of the correct answers, and the Gaddis family lost their chance.

Screenshot showing the contestant Shannon. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Shannon. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Now, the O’Meara family had a chance to steal the game. A woman named Shannon stepped up and said, “Well, I’m one, but be a good listener,” she said. However, that was incorrect as well. The Gaddis family ended up winning the game despite being in a disadvantageous situation a few moments earlier.

Watch the hilarious answer and reaction in the video here.

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes

