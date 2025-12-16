'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas

Hearing the answers, Harvey wondered how the team that won the question got so far in the game

The Holidays are around the corner, and all shows on TV are getting into the Christmas spirit. However, everyone knows that with Christmas comes family chaos and stress, and "Family Feud" asked its contestants what they would do to cope with it. After the Davidson family won the question, their answers amazed the host, Steve Harvey, who wasn't expecting to hear some of the responses. He came to a point where he wondered how the family made it so far in the game.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey asked the question, "If your family is stressing you out, what might you buy yourself for Christmas?" Reanna hit the buzzer first and answered with "Earbuds," which showed up high on the board. Randi then answered with "A massage," which was also on the board but below Reanna's answer. With this, the Davidson family won the question and chose to play.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The next contestant was Hailey, who came up with the smart answer, "A vacation", which won more points for the team. Next up was Brittany, who took the other route with her answer, "Some alcohol," which also showed up on the board. The turn then passed on to Maya, who had something funny in store for Harvey. After the host read the question to her, she answered with "A new apartment to get away from them". The answer impressed those who added to the answer, saying, "I'm gonna get a moving van!"

Screenshot showing Harvey adding to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the funny answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. Harvey then went up to Ronnie and said, "I know they got on your damn nerves," before reading the question to her. He then came up with the answer, "I might have to cop a new whip [car]", which also didn't show up on the board. With two strikes, it was now up to Reanna again to save the game for her team. Before reading the question Harvey said, "I don't know how ya'll got this far, but be careful, the other family could steal". Reanna then answered with "I'm gonna say Tylenol, 'cause they give me a headache." Luckily, the answer showed up on the board, and the turn passed on to Hailey.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Hailey heard the question, she answered with "Clothes", which got the team their third and final strike. Since the team had nearly got all the answers on the board, there were a lot of points at stake that the other team could steal. Harvey then walked over to the other podium and read them the question. Taking charge, the team's lead, Michael, conferred with his team and answered the question with "Might need a therapy session". Luckily for his team, he answer was on the board, and they got all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other family (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, Harvey revealed the one remaining answer on the board, "chocolate/candy", which everyone thought was an easy answer to get.

You can watch the action in the video here.

