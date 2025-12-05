'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players

The audience in the studio had a great time watching this round play out.

"Family Feud" contestants often face questions that put them in awkward situations. But some questions can turn out to be downright controversial. But at times, the way people respond to these can be hilarious. That is exactly what contestants recently did, and Steve Harvey had a hard time dealing with.

The host asked the question, “Name something you do both while working out and also making love.” A man named Benjamin got to his buzzer first and answered, “Listening to music.” That was the number six answer on the board. A woman named Morgan was next, and she said, “Singing.” Harvey loved that answer and even gave the contestant’s husband a fit bump.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

However, it was not one of the correct answers on the board. As a result, the Holmes family decided to play further. A woman named Chantel was next, and she answered, “Moan.” That was the number three answer up there on the board. Tarem was the next contestant, and he answered, “Steve, sweat.” That was the number one answer up there. Next up was a woman named Brittany, who answered, “Remove clothing.”

That was also a correct answer, and the Holmes family was looking at a fantastic start to the game. Up next was a man named Dexter, whom Harvey called “Mr. Suave.” After hearing the question, he answered, “Steve, I burn calories.” The host loved the answer. “That boy smooth, ain’t he?” he quipped. Unfortunately, the answer was not up there on the board, which might have surprised some people in the studio on the day.

Screenshot showing the contestant Dexter. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Benjamin’s turn came around again, and he said, “I’m not saying I do…” That is when Harvey cut him off and shared his two cents. “You’re not gonna pull this answer out of nowhere,” he said. “See, y’all kill me with this right here.” The contestant then finally got a chance to answer the question, and he said, “Watch TV.” Everyone laughed at this, including the host. However, it was not one of the correct answers.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Benjamin. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Chantel was next, and she said, “Steve, I push myself.” Harvey raised his eyebrows at this answer, but the contestant cleared up that she was a motivator in such situations, which was also hilarious. The answer, however, was not correct, and that was the Holmes family’s third strike. The Lovelace family now had a chance to steal the game. The contestant, Morgan stepped answered, “We’re gonna say you breathe heavily, Steve.” That was one of the correct answers, and the family won the round.

Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert