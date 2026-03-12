ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey claps back at player who slyly made fun of his bald head

The host couldn't believe his eyes when the answer showed up on the board.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey roasting the contestant (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey roasting the contestant (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" has a habit of poking fun at its host, Steve Harvey, but sometimes the producers like to keep it subtle with slightly targeted questions to give him a break. However, contestants still find a way to make things personal and hit the host where it hurts: his bald head. Interestingly, when a player named Isaiah tried it, he got thoroughly roasted by the legendary comedian, but in the end, the contestant and the audience had the last laugh.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with Hughes and the Biebel family, and he called up the contestants Nwaka and Brooke from the respective teams to the podium for the first face-off. He then read the survey question, "Steve Harvey likes the color of his suit to match the color of his what?" and Nwaka hit the buzzer first. She managed to find the top answer on the board, "Tie," and won the question for her team. While the players were excited, Harvey knew exactly what was to come. 

Screenshot showing Harvey walking away from the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey walking away from the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the team chose to play the question, the turn passed to Robert, who answered with "Car", which wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike, right off the bat. Next up was Gina, who didn't seem to have an answer to give. After thinking for a second, she came up with "Dressing Room," which made even Harvey laugh. Expectedly, the answer didn't show up on the board, and the team got one step closer to striking out. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes on the board and the round at stake, it was down to Isaiah to save it for the team. Despite the high stakes, he chose to go bold and target the host with his answer, "His head." Harvey was stunned and even gave Isaiah a chance to correct himself, but the player chose to stick with his answer. That is when Steve Harvey decided to roast the contestant. “He said, ‘Your head,’” the host said, mimicking the player and making the room burst out in laughter. However, even while he was getting blasted, Isaiah remained confident that his answer would be up there.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After mocking the player for his style, way of talking, and his answer, Harvey and the entire team looked to the board to see if the team struck out. While Harvey expected to see three big red Xs to appear on the board, he got a shock of a lifetime as the answer showed up as "Head/Skin". In utter disbelief, Harvey couldn't say a word or do anything. He simply stared blankly at the producers first, and then at the audience with sheer disappointment on his face.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking stunned (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then got it together and moved on with the game, with Nbiyeas on the mic. She came up with a sensible answer, "Eyes," but Harvey wasn't amused. The board defied the host again, as the answer showed up. "You know, I've never thought that one time," Harvey said, looking at the audience. Next in line was  Nwaka again, who this time came up with "Wife's outfit." While the host agreed he had done that before, the answer didn't show up on the board, and the team struck out. 

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Now, the Biebel family had the chance of getting one of the top answers to steal all the points and win the round. After Harvey read the question for the last time, the team's leader, Brooke, answered with "Mood". While the host thought this too wouldn't show up, he was wrong again as the Biebel family won the round and stole all the points. 

You can watch Steve Harvey's hilarious reaction to Isaiah's answer here.

