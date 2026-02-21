'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets crucial dating advice from contestant

Harvey was excited to learn how Amrett impressed his dates.

It's safe to say that"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has been on a fair share of dates, but even then, he is always open to learning new things. This is what the host was looking to do when he asked a contestant named Amrett about his go-to place for a date. Instead of giving him the name of a place, Amrett put together a story, which Harvey was mighty impressed with. Even though his team lost the round, the contestant earned a fist bump from the host.

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Johnsons and the Whittle family. He called up the two contestants, Chet and Scott, from the respective teams for the face-off and read the survey question, "What might a guy give his girlfriend that she'd say, 'My ex gave me a better one?'" Chet hit the buzzer first and answered with "Ring," which showed up at the top of the board. As they won the question, they chose to play it, and the game moved on.

The turn then passed on to Doran, who came up with the answer, "Some lingerie," which unfortunately wasn't on the board, and the team got their very first strike. Next up was Amrett, who was about to share some of his successful dating secrets with the host. After Harvey asked him the question, the contestant answered with "A better dinner," which prompted the host to say, "Let me ask you a question, Armett. When you were dating, what was your go-to place?" To this, the Amrett replied, "You know, Steve, I really didn't need a go-to place. I was the plate," cracking up the room.

"Oh, you were the plate? You were the whole dish?" Harvey said, chuckling. "Yeah, I'm the blueberry special," the host added. Once things settled down, Amrett went on to share a go-to activity he used to do on dates. "One thing I did that was cool was we have horses, and sometimes I'll bring a girl to my house, we go horseback riding, and then we'd go to this place where they fry some chicken and stuff," he shared. Turns out this is exactly what Harvey was looking for, as he said, "See, that's what I'm asking you. Now, what was the name of that chicken place?"

Amrett then told him that it was called the "Stallion Market". "Go horseback ridin', then we go to the Stallion Market, get some fried chicken. That whole day you ain't spend but $10," the host joked. "Then you meet a stallion," Amrett added to the joke, earning a quick fist bump from the host. But Amrett's answer wasn't on the board, and the Johnson family got two back-to-back strikes and were about to lose the round.

It was now up to Jay to save the round for the team. "All right, we got two strikes. Gotta slow down, Jay. " The Whittle family can steal," the host warned before reading the question. Luckily, his answer, "Kiss," showed up on the board, and the team got to keep playing. Next up was Troy, who wasn't as lucky as Jay, as his answer, "Shoes," wasn't good enough to save the round, and they struck out. Now it was up to the Whittle family to come up with a winning answer and steal. After Harvey read them the question, the leader of the team, Scott, came up with a bold and controversial answer that even shocked the host.

"I really wasn't expecting that from a little family from Alabama," Harvey said before looking to the board. Luckily for them, the answer was good enough to steal all the points and win the round.

You can watch Steve Harvey fistbumping Amrett here.

