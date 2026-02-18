'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stops everything for a surprise 'wellness check' on a player

After spotting a contestant in an all white family, Harvey had to make sure he was doing okay.

Fans of "Family Feud" know how caring a host Steve Harvey can be, and sometimes, he goes above and beyond to make sure the contestants are okay. Like the time he came across Wilson, the only African American in an all-white family. The host went out of his way to perform a "wellness check" to make sure the young man was doing alright, and only then did he carry on with the game.

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Stewarts and the Guenther family. During the introductions, he approached Brian, the leader and father of the Guenther family, and asked him to introduce everyone. The contestant introduced his wife, Christy, his identical twin daughters, Grace and Faith, and the youngest of his two sons, Wilson. After catching the son's name, Harvey made a beeline for him and put his arms around the young man.

He then quietly whispered in the young man's ear, "You all right, dawg?" Wilson whispered something back in the host's ear, and he immediately cracked up. "Ha ha! He said, 'They feed me all the time,'" Harvey revealed, making the room laugh. He then joked, "And the food is seasoned," prompting loud roaring laughter from the audience. Finally, he sent the young man back to his podium and walked to the center stage.

Once back at the podium, Harvey explained why he did what he did. "See, as brothers, that what I just did, that's just a wellness check," he joked, making everyone laugh. He then wished the family good luck and carried on with the game. For the first face off, he called up Brian from the Guenther family and Juvy from the Stewart family to the podium and read the survey question, "You know you're getting old if you need a Post-It note to remind you to do what every day."

Brian hit the buzzer first and answered with "Brush your teeth," which showed up at the very first spot on the board. While it made Harvey laugh, he didn't expect it to be the number one answer. "I didn't even think it was a good answer. I said, 'He just threw that up there. Brush your teeth?" the host said. He then walked over to Christy and repeated the question. The second in command answered with "Turn off the stove", which wasn't on the board.

With one strike, the turn moved on to the younger players of the team. "All right. Now we're gonna get down here to these people that ain't ever been old," Harvey noted before reading the question to Grace. The first of the twin sisters came up with "Grocery shop" and got another strike on the board. Now it was up to her sister, Faith, to come up with a winning answer and save the round. Luckily, Faith's response, "Take your medication," was good enough to win points and keep the round going for the team.

Next up was Wilson, who too had to avoid the third and final strike. "Hey, Wilson. We got two strikes. You've got to be careful, man. Stewart family can steal," Harvey warned the player before asking the question. Unfortunately, his answer, "Call your kids," wasn't on the board, and the Guenther family struck out. The Stewart family now had the chance to come up with just one good answer and win the round.

After Harvey read the question for the last time, the team leader, Juvy, took to the mic and answered with "Put on your shoes." Unluckily for the Guenther family, the answer showed up on the board, and the Stewarts stole all the points to win the round.

You can watch Harvey checking up on Wilson here.

