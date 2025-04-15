ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey shows off new look but 'Family Feud' fans are worried about his health: 'He looks...'

The Family Feud star has done whatever he can to keep himself fit and healthy despite ageing.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey during a Family Feud show(Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey during a Family Feud show(Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is known to be one of the best-dressed and most charming hosts on television, and this personality enables him to impress viewers even with awkward facial expressions. But a recent picture that the "Family Feud" host uploaded on Instagram has become a cause for concern among fans who are worried about his health and well-being. It was a picture of him in a custom-made brown leather Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria suit, complete with a white shirt, black tie, black shoes, and sunglasses as per MSN. But while he looked sharp as ever, some noticed that he wasn't looking so healthy, probably because of his recent weight loss.

via GIPHY

 

The image got a lot of traction, and while some fans were praising the veteran host for his style, others had some concerns. The picture was also shared on Harvey’s official Facebook handle. “Love his style well dressed all time,” one user commented. “The number one showman in the world,” added another user. “This guy does not age I saw him like this when I was 4,” a third fan wrote.

Some other users, however, left comments under the image on his socials like, "He looks sick," and "Nice but...something's off.” As per the MSN report, these comments come in the wake of Val Kilmer’s passing at just 65 years of age from pneumonia. Kilmer made a name for himself playing various roles and was often considered one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

Harvey is well past that age but still looks as fit and as healthy as ever. However, long-time fans of the show can get a little paranoid, especially after Kilmer’s passing. "Crap you better not be next, we just lost Val Kilmer,” one user even wrote jokingly. The host surely does whatever he can to keep himself healthy, but he has admitted to struggling with health issues in the past. Thankfully, he has overcome those problems and hopes to do so in the future.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elly Karamoh (@elly30)

 

Harvey has always been open about his life, and that includes his health as well. As per a report in Parade, Harvey has had to battle his way past several of these issues. "I had high blood [pressure], this thing called Sjögen's [syndrome] which is an immune disorder," he had said earlier. "My white blood count was low, I couldn't get it up. And then, I was struggling with sleep apnea, waking up in the middle of the night. I had all this going on, and I said, 'Wait a minute, hold up. I gotta do something."

 

It also took his sons laughing at him for Harvey to realize that he had to get more fit at one point in his life. He was sitting on a beanbag one time, and his grandkids asked to play with him. However, he struggled to get up from the bean bag. "The bean bag was whooping my a--. And when I finally got up [off] the chair, my sons were laughing at me. And my sons are not allowed to laugh at me. And so it was shocking, so I said, 'I gotta do something about it … I gotta lose some weight. I gotta get healthy,’” he said.

