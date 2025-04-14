Steve Harvey mocks 'Family Feud' player who kept repeating an answer already on the board

She wasn't the only one who made such a fool of herself on national TV with such an answer.

“Family Feud” contestants usually come up with stupid answers or make blunders and are quickly roasted by Steve Harvey. Either they are wrong, or Harvey has to eat his words when the answer turns up on the board. But sometimes, a player simply refuses to accept the mistake, and that's when the host has a field day trolling them. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show with a contestant named Adrianne, when she simply couldn't realize that the answer she came up with had already been revealed as the top option on the board.

The host was asking survey questions as is the norm on the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “Name something people say looks bright.” The contestant didn’t even think before answering, “The stars.” Unfortunately for her, that answer was already up there, probably because someone had mentioned it before, but she just couldn't see it. The contestant was confident that it was her who had figured out the top answer. “I know. That's the best answer,” the host said, according to an MSN report.

Screenshot showing the contestant Adrianne on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The top answer on the board read, “The Sun/A Star,” and she even asked the host to give her a high five when she heard that. But all this time, she was oblivious to the fact that everyone was laughing at her antics.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

“That’s up there,” Harvey said multiple times, and each time, he got a high five, and Adrianne still had no idea what was going on. “Turn around,” she said to the host, and added, “Let’s point together." At this point, the host was laughing uncontrollably. “In your face,” they both said before she finally realized that she had been making a fool of herself this whole time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

Adrianne, however, isn’t the only one who has been the victim of this situation. There have been other people who reacted with a lot more excitement after giving an answer that was already on the board. One such person was a man named J.E. who was asked the question, “Name something people complain is clingy.” “I always had a kid hanging from my legs ‘cause I have five children, so, your children,” he said. Unfortunately, it was already on the board in the number one spot, and the contestant had no idea. Harvey looked dead at the camera and said, “Yeah, that’s a great answer.” He then turned to the contestant and said, “Surprise,” and pointed towards the board. The funny part was that J.E. still didn’t get it.

“Boy, I love this boy right here,” Harvey said. The contestant also acted a bit hysterical as he jumped and said, “I’m waiting, Steve.” “You know, everybody in here is in on this one,” he said before turning to the audience and asking if the answer was on the board. A resounding “Yes” echoed through the studio. “Steve, hurry up, man,” he said. That’s when one of his team members showed him the board once again, and he realized his mistake.