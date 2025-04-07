ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida

Steve Harvey was left shocked after hearing the answer and had to ask her again to confirm.
PUBLISHED 56 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Contestants on “Family Feud” can have strong opinions about certain things and places, but sometimes he host, Steve Harvey, doesn't hold back on showing his astonishment and disappointment when he feels that they went too far. Although some stories about Florida do sound bizarre, Harvey was visibly baffled when a contestant called it the worst place.

via GIPHY

 

It started when Harvey asked the survey question, “Name the worst place to go looking for love.” A contestant named Delontae was the first to press the buzzer, and he said, “The bathroom.” Unfortunately, it was not on the board. It was then his opponent Mo’s turn to answer, and he said, “The bar.” That was the top answer on the board, and the Elhertan family decided to play the round.

Screenshots showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on
Screenshots showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Nesren was next to answer, and she said, “In prison.” The host chuckled at that, and it was the number three answer on the board. Nada was next, and she said, “Work. Your job.” That was not one of the answers on the board, however. Mohammed was next, and he said that a place of worship wouldn’t be the best to look for love. That was one of the correct answers. A woman named Dana was next, and she gave one of the funniest answers of the round. “A funeral,” she said, which made the host laugh out loud. It was the number two answer on the board. The host then walked away and acted out the part of a person looking for love at a cemetery. Harvey looked down and said, “Yup, he sure would’ve made a nice husband.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction after hearing Dana's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction after hearing Dana's answer. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Mo was up again, and he gave one of the most obvious answers, 'a strip club.' Unsurprisingly, it was on the board, and now it was Nesren’s turn again. Harvey asked her the question, and she proceeded to make an entire US state angry. “I’ve heard crazy things about Florida,” she said. The host was in a bit of shock after hearing this. “The whole state?” he asked. However, it wasn’t on the board.

Screenshot showing Nada laughing at Nesren's
Screenshot showing Nada laughing at Nesren's "Florida" answer on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was the second strike for the family, and the next answer was also incorrect. This gave the other family a chance to steal the round. Harvey walked up to the other table and asked the survey question to Delontae, who had a chance to redeem himself. “The psych ward,” he said, leaving the host in splits.

 

Unfortunately, it wasn’t correct and the Elhertan family won the game. Fans of the show, however, were fixated on Nesren’s second answer. “As a Floridian, I agree with that lady,” one user commented. “The Florida answer was the best it should have been up there,” added another.

