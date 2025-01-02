'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey helps grieving dad of quadruplets with a generous and unexpected gift

The man, Carlos Morales lost his wife Erica just minutes before she delivered their quadruplets.

"Family Feud" host, Steve Harvey has been known for hilarious comments and viral moments even before he was featured on the game show. Another thing that Harvey is good at is winning hearts with generosity. Back in 2015, Harvey jumped in to help a single father of four. The iconic host, like millions of Americans was touched by the story of Carlos Morales who lost his wife Erica just minutes after the birth of their quadruplets.

Morales’s story broke the internet and media in 2015, after a tragic loss. His wife Erica, was pregnant with four babies when the due date arrived. After giving birth to Carlos Jr., Tracey, Paisley, and Erica, via C-section, she unfortunately went into hypovolemic shock, a condition that involves severe blood loss. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, she couldn't survive and died a few hours later. “I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t speak,” Morales told PEOPLE while talking about the fateful day.

Morales stayed brave throughout for his four little ones that he had to take care of. At the time, he was raising the kids with the help of his mother-in-law, who moved in with the family after they came back from the hospital. This is when a family member set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Carlos' new family. After his story was picked up by the media, Carlos received an outpouring of support from strangers across the world, raising over $470,000.

However, one of those people the famous talk show host Steve Harvey, who reached out to the family personally through a TV show and donated $10,000 per child from Sallie Mae to start a college savings account for the kids.

“Everything I do is for my children and their future. Education is so important. I worry about money and this just made me feel so relieved," Morales added while thanking Harvey.

Apart from the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, the host known for philanthropy regularly gives back to the community from his own pocket. Most recently, Harvey donated over 7,000 turkeys to families in need, through “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” in collaboration with Premiere Networks. This was the 15th consecutive year of the annual giveaway that celebrates the spirit of Thanksgiving, according to Barret Media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 101.5 The Vibe (@vibeofnwa)

Harvey once gave $25,000 to a dying man as well. Talking about the incident on his morning show, he shared that he came across a nervous contestant who broke into tears after winning $20,000. After recording the episode, when Harvey asked the man what happened, he revealed that he had only three months to live and the money he won would go a long way for his family. "He says, ‘Steve, I’m terminally ill. I’ve got 3 months to live, and because of my illness, I can’t get insurance. I need this money for my family," Harvey recalled.

The host was so touched by the man's spirit that he decided to give him another $25,000 out of his own pocket.