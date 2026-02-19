ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks players for their wild answers about pulling hair

Despite being bald, Harvey knew some of the answers didn't make sense.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to an answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to an answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Although Steve Harvey is the one doing most of the roasting on "Family Feud," the producers often like to poke fun at the host's baldness, with questions related to hair. However, the seasoned comedian and host is smart enough to know when an answer isn't going to be on the board. For instance, when Harvey was looking for people who might pull a woman's hair, some of the answers he heard deserved a thorough roasting

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The survey question was, "We asked 100 women. Who might pull on your hair?" In response, Joshua hit the buzzer first, and his answer was "A kid," and it turned out to be at the top of the board. This gave his team a chance to move forward.

Winning the question, the team chose to play, and Harvey walked up to the team's podium and repeated the question to the next player, Aaron, who answered with "Your Girlfriend." The answer stunned Harvey, and he gave a blank look to the camera. But it was good enough to show up on the board and earn more points for the team. Next up was Stephanie, who had a rather unconventional answer to share with the host.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After hearing the question, Stephanie came up with, "The girl your husband cheated on you with." Harvey didn't get this one too, and he stared at the player blankly. "Like, you get in a fight," the player explained, adding that she might pull her hair during a fight. "Oh, you fighting the girl that your husband cheated on with," Harvey repeated after he understood what Stephanie said. "The mistress pulled my hair, my husband was cheating with," Harvey joked as he looked to the board, but the answer got the team their first strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Stephanie (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Stephanie (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Bradley, whose answer was, "A sibling," which, surprisingly, wasn't on the board. Thus, with two strikes on the board, it was now up to Emily to come up with a winning answer and save the round. That's what she did with her answer, "Hairdresser", and the turn went to Joshua. "One answer left, Joshua. You give it to me, your family wins this game," Harvey told the player before repeating the question. But his answer, "Getting caught in a car door," didn't make sense to the host at all.

Screenshot showing Harvey acting out the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey acting out the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey, for a second, played along as the audience laughed at Joshua's answer. However, the host wasn't satisfied with that, and he went on to put up a quite physical roast by acting out how one may get their hair stuck in a car door. After the room calmed down, Harvey looked at the board to see if the answer was up there, but, unfortunately, it wasn't there, and the Mandel family struck out. Thus, the Hubbard family now had the chance to steal the prize. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family, one answer left. You give me this one answer, it's a wrap: you all win the game, your family's in the circle for $20,000. But if it's not there, the other family wins the game, and they will play for 20,000. This decides," Harvey said before reading the question for the last time. The team's lead, Sheila, answered with "Your enemy," but it wasn't on the board, and the Mandel family won the game.

Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

