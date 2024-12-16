ECONOMY & WORK
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

A Steve Harvey lookalike turned up as 'Family Feud' contestant — his reaction became an instant classic

The contestant also had a cheeky sense of humor that the host is known for.
BY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey and his lookalike in a still from the show (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey is easily one of the most recognizable people on television today and is remembered for some iconic moments such as the one when he declared the wrong contestant as Miss Universe. The "Family Feud" host has made a name for himself over the years with his charming sense of humor and his on-point dressing game. Perhaps in his many years of hosting the game show, he never considered the possibility of running into his doppelganger on the sets.

One of the most recognizable features Harvey has is his iconic mustache. Well, a contestant named Paul Anthony was sporting the same ‘stache. The suit that he was wearing also made the interaction all the more iconic. He was at the game show with three brothers and one sister. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to win that round as they got three strikes. That, however, did not stop fans and the host from expressing how stunned they were.

 

"I'll be d**ned. If I ain't looking at my uncle," Harvey quipped as per Good Housekeeping. "This ain't a family member right here." The two, of course, aren’t related but Anthony did not just look like the game show host, he even had a sense of humor that mirrored that of the Miss Universe host. Working at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, he said that at least three people per day tell him that he looks like a "famous handsome celebrity” to which Harvey cheekily replied, “I know.”

Fans on YouTube did not hold back either and added their suggestions about the doppelganger. "They should do DNA test," one user commented. "He's looking into a mirror without a mirror,” penned another. It was just another of hundreds of memorable moments that "Family Feud" has given to its fans over several years of its existence.

 

Harvey was not in the best place before Family Feud. As per reports, he used to make a humble $50 a week and lived in his car. Today, the 67-year-old’s net worth has shot up to an incredible $200 million. A big part of that came from "Family Feud." It’s safe to say that he has one of the most enviable jobs in the world today.

Not only does the host seem to have fun on the, but he is also paid a substantial sum to do so. For each 30-minute episode of the show, Harvey gets paid a whopping $20,000. Despite his immense fame and success, the man who started from humble beginnings has never forgotten his roots.

 

"It kills me when I hear very successful people say, 'I always knew I would get here,' " he had said earlier. "I didn’t. I always hoped I would get somewhere, but this is above and beyond. My imagination didn’t even go this big." He made a name for himself during the 80s and the 90s as a stand-up comedian and even managed to get a show of his own titled “The Steve Harvey Show.” The venture was a success since it was on air for an impressive 122 episodes.

