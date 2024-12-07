Steve Harvey's massive salary per episode is definitely something many families feud over

Steve Harvey bowed out as a standup comedian after 27 years in 2012, and since then he has been a sought after host.

Steve Harvey may be known across the globe for a blunder in 2015 when he crowned the wrong contestant as Miss Universe. But the charismatic comedian is also famous as the host of the popular game show "Family Feud" since 2010. Thanks to his hefty salary per episode and income from other gigs, he is worth a staggering $200 million now. The man who now walks home with a $20,000 paycheck for a 30-minute episode, once used to live in his car and was paid a meagre $50 for a week's work. It was all part of a struggle which he went through after quitting a full-time job to pursue comedy.

Steve Harvey getting photographs for Lofficiel Arabia | (R) Stevey Harvey exiting a building dressed in Burberry coat | ( Image Source: Instagram | Steve Harvey)

Steve Harvey finally gained recognition as a standup comedian in the '80s and between the late '90s and early 2000s, he began starring on "The Steve Harvey Show," a sitcom on the WB network which had a 122-episode run through six seasons. Harvey revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that before his career took off, there was a time when he was homeless. "It kills me when I hear very successful people say, 'I always knew I would get here,' " he said. "I didn’t. I always hoped I would get somewhere, but this is above and beyond. My imagination didn’t even go this big."

But even at his lowest Harvey never gave up. He said, "Everybody has a moment when they turn back, when you say to yourself, 'This is too much.'" I had it on several occasions." This was the period in which he auditioned for and landed a a gig hosting "It’s Showtime" at the Apollo. It was there that his career started taking shape, and Harvey never had to look back again.

After a long career in standup comedy, Harvey decided to quit after his final show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2012. However, he remained a household name and is famous for being a dynamic host of the game show "Family Feud". Currently, Steve Harvey is one of the Highest-paid game show hosts on TV, and he earns somewhere between $20,000 to $100,000. He reportedly makes at least $19 million per season from Family Feud, which can have as many as 200 episodes per season. Additionally, he also makes another $20 million as a radio host.

Apart from these two major streams of revenue, Steve Harvey has invested in several ventures. He was involved in releasing the book "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man" in 2009 which later inspired the 2012 film "Think Like a Man." Harvey decided to bring all of his ventures under the Steven Harvey Global banner in 2017. This includes his production company East One Twelve and Harvey Events, which is led by his daughter Morgan and her husband. The company also owns commercial rights to "Family Feud."

Harvey also possesses an extensive real estate portfolio which includes a large mansion in the gated community of Beverly Park, which is atop Beverly Hills, California, and a 9,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta, which was purchased in 2010 for $3.4 million. He also had a large mansion outside of Dallas, Texas that sits on four acres of land. In 2013, Harvey also purchased a 5,500-square-foot house in Chicago on the 88th floor of Trump International.