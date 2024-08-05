Taylor Swift's beloved cat is world's third richest pet with a jaw-dropping net worth

Swift's partner Travis Kelce is estimated to be worth $70 million and the cat is richer than him

While Taylor Swift has achieved the billionaire status, her beloved cat, Olivia Benson, is following in her footsteps. The cat reportedly has a higher net worth than many celebrities. It is estimated to be a whopping $97 million, according to the online net worth calculator Cats.com. This makes her nearly $30 million richer than Swift's partner Travis Kelce, who is estimated to be worth $70 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The website also pegged Benson as the third richest pet in the world, trailing behind two other four-legged multi-millionaires.

Olivia Benson, whose name was inspired by Mariska Hagitay’s character in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", has reportedly earned her massive fortune. She has starred in music videos and commercials, and she has her own merchandise line. Benson has appeared alongside her owner in the videos of her tracks, “Me!” and “Blank Space”. Furthermore, the cat has appeared in several big-budget ads for brands like Diet Coke, DirectTV, AT&T, and Ned Sneakers.

The top spot in the website's list is held by a German shepherd named Gunther VI, who is estimated to be worth $500 million.

As per the website, Gunther is owned by the Gunther Corporation, who also manage the state and fortune that he inherited from his grandfather. The Gunther Corporation has grown the dog’s estate through real estate investments. The dog also starred in a Netflix documentary that explored his enormous wealth.

The second wealthiest pet in the world is Nala Cat, who is a popular social media celebrity. Nala has over 5 million followers on Instagram and holds the Guinness World Record for the most followed cat on the platform. She also has her own food brand, as per her Instagram handle.

Following Benson on the list is another famous cat, Choupette, who was the long-time companion of late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

While Cats.com says that data was taken from Instagram for the calculation of the net worth of the pets, experts have warned that it may not be entirely accurate. Financial advisor Travis Brown, whose firm oversees $59 billion in assets, told BBC that calculating a celebrity or their pet's net worth involves "a great deal of guesswork." Brown says that apart from the celebrity's own financial advisors or attorneys, nobody really has the detailed financial records to make accurate calculations.

However, it is possible that the pets have earned hefty paychecks through their work, as in the case of Benson, who is paid for her work, and Nala Cat who has her food brand and a book. Gunther VI also inherited about $80 of his fortune from his grandfather, late German countess Karlotta Liebenstein, according to Fox News.

Lagerfeld also told The Cut that his cat Choupette once earned about €3 million (approximately $3.27 million) in a single year. Thus, even if the numbers aren't clear, the popularity and the potential of the beloved pets is astonishing.