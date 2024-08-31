Bill Gates tried to guess grocery prices in hilarious video and turns out, he hasn't a clue

Is it surprising that the billionaire isn't a frequent shopper at the grocery store?

With a net worth of $133 billion, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates isn't expected to be seen at a grocery store. However, it is hilaious to see how much the big billionaires of the world are really out of touch. In the case of Gates, he was tested on the popular The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Appearing in an episode, the former CEO of Microsoft was quizzed on his knowledge of the prices of common grocery items. It is fair to say that the results were shocking.

Bill Gates at Goalkeepers 2017 | Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The video of the quiz "Bill's Grocery Bills" was shared by the official YouTube channel of the show. In the clip, host Ellen DeGeneres asks Gates when was the last time he went to a grocery store. To this, Gates replies "a long time ago." As the audience bursts into laughter, the host then explains to the billionaire that in the game, he simply needs to guess the price of the item shown to the nearest dollar, and if he gets the price of three out of the five items right, the audience will receive a gift.

The first item Gates was presented with was a popular snack, Rice Roni. Gates takes only a second to guess and exclaims "$5" as the answer. The room goes silent with the audience gasping in shock. DeGeneres then reveals the correct price, which was $1 at the time. She then quips that the billionaire was getting a bargain, to which he replies, "I'll take five".

Screenshots from the video | YouTube | The Ellen Show

Next up was a pack of Tide Pods. Recovering from his previous high guess, Gates this time lowballs the number and says $4. When he hears the audience gasp again, he senses that they want him to go higher, so he changes the answer to $10. However, the correct answer was $19.97. Seeing this, Gates' jaw drops to the floor as he says, "I'll take a half."

Gates then says that the next item, dental floss, was his best chance to get the answer right. And, it turns out to be true as he guesses the price to be $4 which was within the dollar of the true price of $3.78. DeGeneres reminds him that he needs to keep this up for the remaining two items for the audience to get a gift.

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | The Ellen Show

The next item on the table was Totino's Pizza Rolls, another popular snack for the common folks. Gates goes big with his guess shouting out "I'll go with $22". Once again, the reaction from the audience makes him go lower to $15. At this point, the audience was literally shouting out the answer to him, so Gates finally goes down to $8. To no one's surprise, the correct answer turns out to be $8.98, taking the closer to the prize.

The final item on the table was TGI Friday's Frozen Spinach and Artichoke dip. Gates does some analysis for this and asks the audience if they think it was less than $10, as it was branded. The answer was a prompt yes.

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | The Ellen Show

After hearing multiple suggestions, Gates went with $4 which was also within a dollar of the true price of $3.66. Thus, the audience breaks out into loud cheers as they have won a prize. The cheers go further up when DeGeneres reveals that their gift would be a return to the show during her "12 Days of Giveaways" run.

Since the viewers weren't surprised by the results, they did not miss out on the chance to make fun of the billionaire. "Bill Gates has just realized his personal shopper has been swindling him out of $4 on rice a Roni this whole time," joked @Hangnailer47.

Screenshot from the comments | YouTube |The Ellen Show

Meanwhile, several others found Gates's reaction to the price of the detergent interesting. "19 dollars for laundry detergent is expensive to even Bill Gates," suggested @karansingh-bg5jj.

