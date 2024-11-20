ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NET WORTH

Pat Sajak made a ton of money as 'Wheel of Fortune' host — and oh, he worked only 4 days a month

Pat Sajak has also bagged roles in movies and appeared as a guest host on other game shows.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida | Cover Image Source: Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida | Cover Image Source: Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Generations have grown up watching the "Wheel of Fortune" on TV and Pat Sajak was its face for four decades before being replaced recently. As the original host of the gameshow, often blamed for the loss of contestants as well. Sajak himself has amassed a fortune thanks to his fame. Back in 2016, Forbes reported that Pat was earning $15 million per season for "Wheel of Fortune," which is a lot of money especially if you consider the number of days he working in a month.

Pat Sajak attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets | ( Image Source: Getty Images | Allen Berezovsky)
Pat Sajak attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets | ( Image Source: Getty Images | Allen Berezovsky)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pat Sajak works only four days per month. That's just 48 days per year, making his salary $312,500 per workday, and $52,083 per episode. Also, it's important to consider that there's a good chance the number went up significantly from $15 million in 2016. According to reports, Sajak and Vanna White reportedly signed new contracts back in 2021. When the show is in production, Pat and Vanna reportedly film six episodes per day. They arrive at 8:30 a.m. while the shoot begins at noon.

TV personality Pat Sajak attends The Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game hosted by The Paley Center For Media | (Image Source: Getty Images | Jim Spellman)
TV personality Pat Sajak attends The Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game event (Image Source: Getty Images | Jim Spellman)

Pat ventured into showbiz after he attended Columbia College in Chicago in the 1960s, where he was hired as a news anchor on the local radio station, WEDC. He later joined the army and served during the Vietnam War as a radio jockey on Armed Forces Radio. He returned from Vietnam but continued working for stations in Kentucky and Nashville (WSM). It was only in 1981 that the creator of "Wheel of Fortune," Merv Griffin asked Sajak if he would like to take over the show's hosting duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the original host. While Fred Silverman, then the CEO of NBC, rejected the idea, Griffin believed in Pat Sajak and threatened to cease all new tapings until Sajak was hired. Susan Stafford was the co-host until 1982 when Vanna White took over.

'Wheel of Fortune' hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak at a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season (Image source: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
'Wheel of Fortune' hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak at a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season (Image source: Gerardo Mora | Getty Images)

Apart from earning through Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak makes more money by licensing his image to casino slot machines than he does from the game show itself. The show was the first ever entertainment property to be licensed for use on slot machines. Sajak has also appeared in many films which have contributed to his net worth.

Pat Sajak at a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season (Image source: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
Pat Sajak at a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season (Image source: Gerardo Mora | Getty Images)

He was first seen in the 1982 comedy film "Airline II: The Sequel." He has also appeared several times on "Super Password" as a guest host, as well as "Password Plus," from 1984 to 1989. Sajak is also on the board of trustees and serves as a vice chairman at Hillsdale College in southern Michigan. Pat Sajak also has an impressive real estate portfolio. Back in 1988, he paid  $1.895 million for a home in the LA suburb of Encino, and the 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom house is nearly worth $7 million to $10 million today. Later in 1991 he again bought a 3-acre waterfront property in Severna Park, Maryland. As of 2024, his net worth has swelled to somewhere around $75 million.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Pat Sajak made a ton of money as 'Wheel of Fortune' host — and oh, he worked only 4 days a month
NET WORTH
Pat Sajak made a ton of money as 'Wheel of Fortune' host — and oh, he worked only 4 days a month
Pat Sajak has also bagged roles in movies and appeared as a guest host on other game shows.
1 hour ago
How U2 singer Bono made more money off Facebook than his entire music career
NET WORTH
How U2 singer Bono made more money off Facebook than his entire music career
The legendary lead vocalist of the celebrated rock band U2 has built a vast empire and is now the second richest rockstar on the planet.
Oct 3, 2024
Donald Trump owns luxury cars worth $2 million, but an unusual reason keeps him away from driving them
NET WORTH
Donald Trump owns luxury cars worth $2 million, but an unusual reason keeps him away from driving them
Trump's impressive car collection includes McLaren Mercedes SLR, Rolls-Royce, and even an exclusive Cadillac.
Sep 27, 2024
Guy became 'world's first trillionaire' after investing $20 in crypto. Then, he realized what went wrong
NET WORTH
Guy became 'world's first trillionaire' after investing $20 in crypto. Then, he realized what went wrong
The nursing student from Georgia found his trading account balance rise to a whopping $1,309,245,148,628.7
Sep 26, 2024
Hermès heir promised to leave $13 billion fortune to his gardener. Now, the money is gone
NET WORTH
Hermès heir promised to leave $13 billion fortune to his gardener. Now, the money is gone
Nicholas Puech, who owned a 5.7% stake in the luxury brand, has claimed he has nothing left in bank.
Sep 25, 2024
Bill Gates tried to guess grocery prices in a fantastic video and turns out, he hasn't a clue
NET WORTH
Bill Gates tried to guess grocery prices in a fantastic video and turns out, he hasn't a clue
Is it surprising that the billionaire isn't a frequent shopper at the grocery store?
Aug 31, 2024
Hilary Swank was once offered 5% of her male co-star’s pay for a strange reason. She has two Oscars over him
NET WORTH
Hilary Swank was once offered 5% of her male co-star’s pay for a strange reason. She has two Oscars over him
The pay gap led to her passing over the role and it ultimately went to a newcomer.
Aug 20, 2024
This American billionaire gave away his entire $8 billion fortune for a bizarre reason
NET WORTH
This American billionaire gave away his entire $8 billion fortune for a bizarre reason
American businessman Charles Francis Feeney was called the "James Bond of Philanthropy" by Forbes.
Aug 14, 2024
Taylor Swift's beloved cat is world's third richest pet with a jaw-dropping net worth
NET WORTH
Taylor Swift's beloved cat is world's third richest pet with a jaw-dropping net worth
Swift's partner Travis Kelce is estimated to be worth $70 million and the cat is richer than him
Aug 5, 2024
From Earning $1/Hour to Building a Global E-commerce Behemoth, How Jack Ma Did It
NET WORTH
From Earning $1/Hour to Building a Global E-commerce Behemoth, How Jack Ma Did It
He spent his teenage years earning just $1 per hour by offering tourist tours
May 14, 2024
How G-Eazy Started as a Record Producer to Emerge as a Rapper and Philanthropist
NET WORTH
How G-Eazy Started as a Record Producer to Emerge as a Rapper and Philanthropist
The rapper earns primarily from album and mixtape sales, endorsements, concerts, tours, live performances, and shows.
May 3, 2024
What Are the Net Worths of the New Stars in 'The Real Housewives of New York'?
NET WORTH
What Are the Net Worths of the New Stars in 'The Real Housewives of New York'?
From real estate mavens and fashion PR queens to content creators and resilient entrepreneurs, these women bring a diverse range of experiences to RHONY.
Apr 27, 2024
As Rising Prices Continue to be a Concern, Here's how Wage Growth is Faring Against Inflation
NET WORTH
As Rising Prices Continue to be a Concern, Here's how Wage Growth is Faring Against Inflation
For two years, soaring inflation eroded most workers' wage gains but recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that the tide is turning.
Apr 7, 2024
From Reality TV Success to Stardom as a Singer-Songwriter; Taylor Henderson's Growth and Net Worth
NET WORTH
From Reality TV Success to Stardom as a Singer-Songwriter; Taylor Henderson's Growth and Net Worth
From global show to international tours, delve into the singing maestro Taylor Henderson's net worth
Apr 7, 2024
Future Was Once Called the Finest Rapper Alive; Check out His Journey and Net Worth
NET WORTH
Future Was Once Called the Finest Rapper Alive; Check out His Journey and Net Worth
His breakthrough came with the hit "Racks" in 2011.
Mar 25, 2024
Meet Artists who Diversified Their Income by Embracing Acting After Success as Musicians
NET WORTH
Meet Artists who Diversified Their Income by Embracing Acting After Success as Musicians
Today, many artists don't limit themselves to one art form but expand by launching their fashion lines or tieing up with charitable organizations
Mar 24, 2024
Carlos Slim Helu is Known for Turning Around Loss-Making Businesses; Here's His Net Worth
NET WORTH
Carlos Slim Helu is Known for Turning Around Loss-Making Businesses; Here's His Net Worth
Take a look at how the financial maestro Carlos Slim Helubuild himself and his generations a legacy
Mar 24, 2024
Here are Upgrades to SNAP for Delivering Nutrition Effectively to Lower Income Families
NET WORTH
Here are Upgrades to SNAP for Delivering Nutrition Effectively to Lower Income Families
These changes represent significant adjustments to the program, impacting millions of recipients across the United States.
Mar 16, 2024
As Social Media Outage Causes Massive Loss to Mark Zuckerberg, Here are 10 Worst Software Crashes
NET WORTH
As Social Media Outage Causes Massive Loss to Mark Zuckerberg, Here are 10 Worst Software Crashes
Corporate brands usually rely on popular software to smooth operations but major software malfunctions have also spelled disaster for companies and consumers.
Mar 10, 2024
Here's how Deepfake Tech Allowed Scammers to Exploit Elon Musk's Image and Credibility
NET WORTH
Here's how Deepfake Tech Allowed Scammers to Exploit Elon Musk's Image and Credibility
The scammers went to great lengths to make their scheme convincing, even going as far as creating a fake SpaceX YouTube channel with 180,000 subscribers
Mar 10, 2024