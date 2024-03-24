Meet Artists who Diversified Their Income by Embracing Acting After Success as Musicians

Singing on stage/cottonbro studio/Pexels

Artists don't limit themselves to just one art form in showbiz, as it provides opportunities for them to explore multiple talents from music to acting and even writing and direction. They branch out into various creative realms, from launching their own fashion lines to collaborating with charitable organizations. One notable cross-disciplinary journey is when singers venture into acting. However, this transition isn't always smooth as it often stirs up divisive opinions among audiences. Some are skeptical while others are willing to embrace these talented individuals in their new roles, which also allows them to diversify income and make the most of every side of their creativity.

Lenny Kravitz is renowned as a Billboard rockstar but he's also proven his mettle as an actor. His roles in films like "Precious," "The Butler," and his standout performance as Cinna in the "Hunger Games" franchise attest to his versatility. Kravitz's fans can look forward to his upcoming movie, "Shotgun Wedding," where he joins Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented individual who excels in whatever he pursues. From his early days in the boy group *NSYNC to a successful solo music career with hits like "Sexy Back" and "Can't Stop The Feeling!," Timberlake has consistently impressed. He even took a hiatus from music from 2008 to 2012 to focus on acting, showcasing his commitment to artistic growth. His performances in movies such as "The Social Network" and "Friends with Benefits" prove he's deserving of his status as a multifaceted entertainer.

Awkwafina's rise to fame began with her viral rap song "My Vag" but she quickly transitioned into a celebrated actress. Breaking barriers in Hollywood, she became the first Asian-American actress in history to win a Golden Globe for her role in "The Farewell," paving the way for greater diversity in the industry. Her impressive filmography includes "Raya and The Last Dragon," "Ocean's 8," and "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings," showcasing her remarkable talent in both music and film.

Will Smith, initially known as the rapper Fresh Prince in a hip-hop duo, has transformed into one of the finest actors of our generation. Almost every film he's starred in has become a major hit, from his sitcom "Fresh Prince" to roles alongside artificial intelligence in "I, Robot," alien battles in "Men in Black," to a master swindler in "Focus." His versatility shines in a range of roles, including his performance in the biographical drama "King Richard," where he captivated audiences with his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis sensations, Venus and Serena Williams.

Zendaya began her career as a Disney star, primarily known for her dancing and singing skills in the sitcom "Shake It Up." However, her exceptional acting talent quickly propelled her into the limelight. Zendaya is best known for her roles in "The Greatest Showman," where her mesmerizing presence elevated the film's musical numbers, the TV series "Euphoria," where she delivered a raw and powerful performance as Rue Bennett, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where she redefined the character of MJ, and "Dune," where she portrayed the strong and fearless Chani.

Queen Latifah's talents extend far beyond the music industry. While her iconic roles in movies like "Last Holiday" and "Bringing Down the House" are well-known, she's also achieved acclaim as a musician. She stands as one of only ten female rappers to have received a Grammy award and was the first hip-hop artist to earn a star on The Walk of Fame. With around 2 million albums sold in the US and a Golden Globe under her belt, Queen Latifah is a true artist, leaving an indelible mark on both music and film.

Jennifer Lopez is a household name in both the music and film industries. While her music career is illustrious, with hits like "Get On the Floor" and "Play," she's equally adept at acting. Films such as "The Second Act," "Hustlers," and her portrayal of Selena prove her acting chops. Although some may consider her acting career somewhat stagnant, Jennifer Lopez is set to return to the big screen with "Marry Me" in 2022, reigniting her presence in the world of cinema.

Lady Gaga is a true Renaissance woman, transcending boundaries from pop star to fashion icon and now, an award-winning actress. Her acting breakthrough came with her role in the fifth season of the iconic TV series "American Horror Story" as a century-old vampire. However, it was her outstanding performance as Ally in "A Star Is Born" that earned her an Oscar nomination. Her recent role in "House of Gucci" has already garnered several awards as well.

