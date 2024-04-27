What Are the Net Worths of the New Stars in 'The Real Housewives of New York'?

From real estate mavens and fashion PR queens to content creators and resilient entrepreneurs, these women bring a diverse range of experiences to RHONY.

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) has returned with an all-new cast of wealthy women, leaving viewers curious about their net worths. While they may not reach the heights of previous franchise stars like Bethenny Frankel who boasts an $80 million net worth, each of the 14 members in the current season still holds a commendable net worth of at least $1 million, reports MailOnline. Let's take a closer look at the staggering fortunes of these New York Housewives.

With an estimated net worth of $1 million, Erin Lichy has made a name for herself in the world of real estate. Married to lawyer Abraham Lichy and a mother of three, the 36-year-old is not only an interior designer but also a specialist in luxury real estate. Her association with Bravo's Million Dollar Listing star, Frederik Eklund while working on Douglas Elliman's Eklund Gomes team has contributed significantly to her success. Erin's keen eye for design and her drive to cater to future market demands led her to establish her own renovation and design firm, Homegirl. Her impressive real estate portfolio includes a two-story apartment in Tribeca and a property in the Hamptons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Dana Lichy (@erindanalichy)

Jessel Tank, 43, is the owner of her own fashion PR firm, The Know. After graduating from Kings College in London with a degree in English and journalism, Jessel's journey in the fashion world has been nothing short of remarkable. She has worked with iconic brands such as Condé Nast and Victoria Beckham, and she even ventured into the retail side of fashion and beauty, guiding the strategic direction of 33 commercial retail properties. Her success story also includes co-founding PR company The Right Now and launching The Know as a boutique agency. Despite ups and downs in her personal life, Jessel's net worth of $1 million reflects her triumphs in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessel Taank (@jesseltaank)

Sai De Silva, 42 is a self-described content creator with partnerships with renowned brands like Dior, Fendi and Vogue. Serving as the creative director and founder of the fashion website Scout The City, Sai shares beauty, style, and family tips through her vlogs. Before her thriving career as an influencer, she worked as a bartender and ran a fashion accessory company during the day.

Image Source: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

With 50,000 subscribers on YouTube and 415,000 followers on Instagram, Sai's net worth of $1 million showcases the success of her digital ventures and her dedication to family life in Brooklyn.

Ubah Hassan, a 39-year-old model, embarked on a challenging journey from Somalia to Canada before signing with Click Model Management in New York City. Despite facing hurdles as a Black model, she emerged victorious and even became Ralph Lauren's muse. Ubah's resilience and determination to succeed are evident in her self-made net worth of $1.5 million. Her entrepreneurial ventures include launching her own vegan hot sauce company, Ubah Hot which gained recognition as one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBAH (@ubah)

Hailing from the Midwest, the 36-year-old Brynn Whitfield quickly earned a reputation as the life of the party upon moving to New York City. Alongside being a corporate communications and marketing consultant, she also became a certified yoga teacher. While she declined the opportunity to join Vanderpump Rules a decade ago, fate led her to RHONY, where she resides in a fabulous Parisian-themed apartment in the West Village. Her net worth of $3 million reflects her successful career in PR and her vibrant lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R Y N N W H I T F I E L D (@brynn_whitfield)

With an estimated net worth of $5 million, Jenna Lyons stands as the wealthiest among the current cast of Real Housewives. As the former president of J. Crew for over two decades, Jenna's impact on the fashion industry is undeniable. Despite her genetic disorder, incontinentia pigmenti, she embraced her uniqueness and became an influential figure in the world of fashion. Her impressive fortune stems from her long and successful career in the fashion world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J E N N A LYONS (@jennalyonsnyc)

While the new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City may not reach the same net worth heights as their predecessors, their combined fortunes still make for an intriguing and successful group. From real estate mavens and fashion PR queens to content creators and resilient entrepreneurs, these women bring a diverse range of experiences and achievements to the screen, captivating viewers and keeping the RHONY legacy alive.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 23, 2023. It has since been updated.