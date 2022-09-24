‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Husbands Ranked By Net Worth
We know about the net worths of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars and “friends,” but what about their spouses?
What’s the net worth of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husbands? With the Bravo show’s 12th season underway, it’s time to find out…
Celebrity Net Worth has net worth estimates for all RHOBH Season 12 cast members’ most recent spouses, except for Christian Stracke, Sutton Stracke’s ex-husband.
Here are those men’s reported net worths, ranked from lowest to highest. (Spoiler alert: The wealthiest RHOBH husband is 1,000 richer than the least wealthy, according to these figures.)
Tom Girardi, Erika Jayne’s estranged husband: $100,000
Reality TV buffs are familiar with Girard’s legal troubles: The former lawyer was disbarred this year, when the California Supreme Court ordering him to pay more than $2.2 million—plus 10-percent interest—for funds stolen from clients, as Bloomberg Law reported at the time.
Mike Nilon, Garcelle Beauvais’ ex-husband: $8 million
Beauvais was married to Nilon from 2001 to 2011, and the former couple welcomed twin boys together. In 2010, Beauvais made headlines after she emailed colleagues of Nilon’s at Creative Artists Agency—where he worked as an agent—with accusations that, in her words, he had “been having an affair for [five years] with some slut in Chicago,” as People reported at the time.
Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna’s husband: $10 million
Hamlin is an actor best known for his starring roles in the 1981 fantasy film Clash of the Titans and in the 1986 TV show L.A. Law. More recently he recurred on the TV shows Mad Men, Glee, Graves, and Shooter, among others. He and Rinna also played a married couple on Veronica Mars.
Rob Minkoff, Crystal Kung Minkoff’s husband: $30 million
Minkoff had a role in many a millennial’s childhood, having co-directed the 1994 Disney hit The Lion King.
He later directed films both animated—Mr. Peabody & Sherman and this year’s Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank—and live-action—Stuart Little, Stuart Little 2, The Haunted Mansion, The Forbidden Kingdom, and Flypaper.
Paul Kemsley, Dorit Kemsley’s husband: $50 million
According to The U.S. Sun, Paul Kemsley is a real estate developer and a celebrity manager whose clients include the pop star Boy George and the soccer star Pelé. He’s also the chairman of the New York Cosmos and the former vice chairman of Tottenham Hotspur.
Roger Jenkins, Diana Jenkins’ ex-husband: $80 million
Roger Jenkins, to whom Diana Jenkins was married from 1999 to 2011, is a former Barclays executive credited for helping the bank avoid a government bailout in 2008, according to Reuters.
In 2020, Roger was acquitted of fraud in a cast revolving around payments that Barclays made to Qatar. He told Reuters after his acquittal that the case “held [him] back from doing a lot of things” and that he was “looking forward to being active after a very fallow 10 years.”
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards’ husband: $100 million
According to his professional bio, Mauricio is the founder and CEO of The Agency, “a billion-dollar brokerage that utilizes world-class technology and innovative marketing strategies to assist agents and their clients in achieving their real estate goals.”
The real estate agent has homes in Beverly Hills, Mexico, and Aspen — all of which have been featured on the reality series.
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.