Diana Jenkins’ Ex-Husband Thought It Was Only Fair to Give Her £150 Million

“The best part to me is, all [she] talks about is her rags-to-riches story… yet [she] comes across as the least humble beginning Housewife,” one viewer wrote on Reddit.

“She is literally the epitome of money with no class,” another observed. “She can have all the money in the world, but she will always appear cheap because of her attitude.”

Read on for more info about this new Housewife.