RHOBH Star Diana Jenkins' Ex-Husband Has a Lower Net Worth Than Her
When Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered last month, two new ladies were on the show — Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino and entrepreneur Sanela Diana Jenkins. Jenkins’ ex-husband is British financier Roger Jenkins. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of about $80 million.
Roger Jenkins
British financier
Net worth: $80 Million
Roger Jenkins is the ex-husband of RHOBH newcomer Sanela Diana Jenkins. The couple was married for about a decade before they divorced in 2011. At one time in his career at Barclays, Jenkins was one of the highest-paid bankers in London. However, his net worth decreased when he "happily" gave Diana about half his fortune in their divorce.
Age: 66
Alma mater: Heriot-Watt University
Children: 3
Brother: David Jenkins
Jenkins’ net worth pales compared to his ex-wife Diana, who reportedly has a net worth close to $300 million. Although some of Diana’s wealth may come from her own entrepreneurial pursuits, such as her Melissa Odabash swimwear line and her health drink company Neuro Drinks, she also made out pretty well in her 2011 divorce from Jenkins.
Roger Jenkins gave Diana almost half his fortune in their divorce.
In 2011, Roger told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that he would happily give Diana half of his fortune, which was estimated at $500 million back then.
“Will she take half my money? Of course. And quite rightly so. I will happily give it to her. There is no way I would have achieved what I did in the City without her,” Jenkins told the Daily Mail.
Jenkins met Diana, a Bosnian refugee, when he worked as a banker at Barclays, and the couple married in 1999. They were together for a decade and had two children together. In 2009, the couple announced the “natural end” of their marriage, but they didn’t file for divorce until 2011.
Roger Jenkins was one of London’s highest-paid bankers.
Jenkins worked for Barclays between 1994 and 2009. At one point, he was reportedly one of the highest-paid bankers in London. By 2005, he was earning almost $100 million per year, The Telegraph reports.
In a 2011 interview with The Telegraph, Jenkins attributed his good fortune and success to his wife Diana’s support and drive. She was the one who persuaded the Qatari royal family to invest billions of their money in Barclays during a global financial crisis, reports The Telegraph.
"I wouldn't be where I am today without her. I can do better now. I surrender to her better judgment on people and business," Jenkins told The Telegraph.
After he left Barclays in 2011, Jenkins remained a consultant for the bank. He also opened his own advisory firm, Elkstone. In 2011, he joined Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual
Roger Jenkins is a former athlete.
Before entering the world of finance, Jenkins was an accomplished athlete. As a sprinter, he competed in a number of international meets between 1973 and 1978. In 1975, Roger won a silver medal in the 400-meter dash at the World Student Games in Rome. The story of his athletic career, and that of his brother David, is chronicled in the 2017 book A Life In A Day In A Year by Peter Hoffmann.
Diana Jenkins is Roger’s second wife.
Jenkins has been married three times. Diana is his second wife. His first wife, Catherine McDowell, was a fellow banker at Barclays. The couple has a daughter together.
In 2018, Jenkins married his third wife, a 29-year-old Brazilian model and actress, Larissa Andrade. However, the union was short-lived and the couple divorced in 2021.