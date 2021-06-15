Tom Girardi to Sell House for $13M Amid Divorce and Legal Trouble

Jayne announced her split from Girardi in November 2020. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the lawyer, who’s 33 years her senior, had been married for 21 years at the time, according to E! News.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Jayne told the outlet in November. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”