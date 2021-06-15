Tom Girardi to Sell House for $13M Amid Divorce and Legal Trouble

Tom Girardi to Sell House for $13M Amid Divorce and Legal TroubleBy Dan Clarendon
Jun. 15 2021, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's house is for sale, which means that reality TV fans could own a prime piece of Real Housewives history in Pasadena, Calif. The only catch? The asking price is $13 million.
The luxurious mansion, built in 1928 by architect Myron Hubbard Hunt, sits on nearly two acres at the “gateway to Pasadena,” between the Arroyo Seco and Annandale Golf Club and overlooking the Colorado Street Bridge, according to the listing by Compass’ Ted Clark and Heather Lillard.
Tom Girardi's house is decked out in old-world finishes.
The Mediterranean-style house, which boasts more than 10,000 square feet of space, exudes old-world elegance, the listing says. Upon entering the private drive and driving past iron gates and the motor court, you reach the facade with its solid bronze front door. That entrance opens up into a walnut-paneled gallery leading to the living room with its covered ceiling, large fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Outside the living room’s French doors, a veranda overlooks fountains that extend to the pool, with a nearby, chandelier-lit pavilion close by. And the outside space is just as tricked out as the inside. “The grounds are lushly landscaped and punctuated by ornate iron lamp posts reflecting craftsmanship of a bygone era,” the realtors write. “A walking path encircles the entire property, connecting the rose garden, grass lawns, wisteria-covered pergolas, and multiple patios and seating areas.”
Back inside, a formal dining room has a stone-faced fireplace and silk wallpaper. The library features walnut paneling and two fireplaces. The house has four bedroom and nine bathrooms, including a “primary bedroom suite” with dual dressing areas, a bathtub surrounded by red silk walls, and a shower with stained glass. Elsewhere in the residence, you’ll find a chapel-like space, a guest suite with its own entry, and a three-car garage with its own chandeliers.
Jayne and Girardi are divorcing, and he’s facing an embezzlement lawsuit.
Jayne announced her split from Girardi in November 2020. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the lawyer, who’s 33 years her senior, had been married for 21 years at the time, according to E! News.
“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Jayne told the outlet in November. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”
Jayne later moved to a new home in Los Angeles, a 1920s-style house with 2,000 square feet, according to People.
Girardi is also facing legal troubles, including a lawsuit alleging he embezzled money from family members of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, according to Insider. The new ABC News documentary The Housewife and the Hustler, now streaming on Hulu, covers Girardi’s legal issues and features deposition footage of the attorney admitting he’s broke.
“At one point I had about $80 million, or $50 million in cash—that’s all gone,” Girardi says in the footage, according to Insider. “I also had a stock portfolio of about $50 million, and that’s all gone.”