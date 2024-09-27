ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NET WORTH

Donald Trump owns luxury cars worth $2 million, but an unusual reason keeps him away from driving them

Trump's impressive car collection includes McLaren Mercedes SLR, Rolls-Royce, and even an exclusive Cadillac.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Photo credits: Getty Images / Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Photo credits: Getty Images / Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Former US President Donald Trump, who is currently in the close presidential race against Kamala Harris, has an unusual disadvantage. He can't drive on public roads. While this doesn't impact the Republican presidential candidate's campaign in any way, it does make his multimillion-dollar car collection useless. Trump's impressive car collection includes high-end luxuries like the McLaren Mercedes SLR, Rolls-Royce, and even an exclusive Cadillac, which comes to a total of $2 million. 

2009 Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren | Getty Images | Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images
2009 Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren | Getty Images | Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images

Probably the most extravagant cars in Trump's collection are two Rolls-Royce models. One is a vintage, 1956 Silver Cloud and the other is a 2010 Phantom. Collectively, the two models could be worth over $500,000, as per estimates from Business Insider and LamboCars. There is another unique car in his collection, the McLaren Mercedes SLR. The car introduced in 2003 offers an output of 617-hp. Apart from these, Trump also owns a "Trump Edition" limousine from Cadillac, only two of which exist in the world.

A Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud parked outside a manor house, circa 1956 | Getty Images | Photo by Pictorial Parade
A Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud parked outside a manor house, circa 1956 | Getty Images | Photo by Pictorial Parade

Back in 1987, Cadillac and Donald Trump partnered to create the world's most luxurious limo. While their plan was to build 50 units, the project was scrapped with only two units made. Trump bought both the units, one for himself and the other for his father. One of the two ultra-rare cars is displayed in the family-run, Volo Auto Museum.

 

Apart from these, Trump's collection also included a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster, which was sold for $460,000, as per Business Insider. He also owns a Tesla Roadster, which is probably the only electric car in his collection. Despite having these rare, powerful, and luxurious cars, Trump is not allowed to sit behind the wheel of any of them.

Under one of the many rules of the Former Presidents Act passed in 1958,  current and former presidents and vice presidents are not allowed to operate motor vehicles on open/public roads. Due to security reasons, high-profile government officials and former officials, like Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and more have to rely on their appointed secret service teams, to move around. These teams are trained in “evasive and defensive driving maneuvers," in the event of an emergency, as per NBC.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents | Getty Images | Photo by Brooks Kraft
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents | Getty Images | Photo by Brooks Kraft

While the rule is not law, it’s strictly enforced by the Secret Service. The rule became the norm following the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, making Lyndon Johnson the last president to drive on public roads.  

Apart from not being able to drive, former leaders are also not allowed to go anywhere alone and are tied to Secret Service protection for life. They also can't receive private mail, without them going through the Secret Service first.

Donald Trump in the presidential limo | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool
Donald Trump in the presidential limo | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool

However, post-office duty life isn't all bad either. Former presidents enjoy several perks and benefits including a guaranteed pension which is about $264,424, which is equal to the pay for a Cabinet Secretary in 2024, as per the National Taxpayers Union. Furthermore, former presidents and up to two staff members are reimbursed for up to $1 million in annual costs.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Donald Trump owns luxury cars worth $2 million, but an unusual reason keeps him away from driving them
NET WORTH
Donald Trump owns luxury cars worth $2 million, but an unusual reason keeps him away from driving them
Trump's impressive car collection includes McLaren Mercedes SLR, Rolls-Royce, and even an exclusive Cadillac.
2 hours ago
Guy became 'world's first trillionaire' after investing $20 in crypto. Then, he realized what went wrong
NET WORTH
Guy became 'world's first trillionaire' after investing $20 in crypto. Then, he realized what went wrong
The nursing student from Georgia found his trading account balance rise to a whopping $1,309,245,148,628.7
1 day ago
Hermès heir promised to leave $13 billion fortune to his gardener. Now, the money is gone
NET WORTH
Hermès heir promised to leave $13 billion fortune to his gardener. Now, the money is gone
Nicholas Puech, who owned a 5.7% stake in the luxury brand, has claimed he has nothing left in bank.
2 days ago
Bill Gates tried to guess grocery prices in a fantastic video and turns out, he hasn't a clue
NET WORTH
Bill Gates tried to guess grocery prices in a fantastic video and turns out, he hasn't a clue
Is it surprising that the billionaire isn't a frequent shopper at the grocery store?
Aug 31, 2024
Hilary Swank was once offered 5% of her male co-star’s pay for a strange reason. She has two Oscars over him
NET WORTH
Hilary Swank was once offered 5% of her male co-star’s pay for a strange reason. She has two Oscars over him
The pay gap led to her passing over the role and it ultimately went to a newcomer.
Aug 20, 2024
This American billionaire gave away his entire $8 billion fortune for a bizarre reason
NET WORTH
This American billionaire gave away his entire $8 billion fortune for a bizarre reason
American businessman Charles Francis Feeney was called the "James Bond of Philanthropy" by Forbes.
Aug 14, 2024
How U2 singer Bono made more money off Facebook than his entire music career
NET WORTH
How U2 singer Bono made more money off Facebook than his entire music career
The legendary lead vocalist of the celebrated rock band U2 has built a vast empire and is now the second richest rockstar on the planet.
Aug 9, 2024
Taylor Swift's beloved cat is world's third richest pet with a jaw-dropping net worth
NET WORTH
Taylor Swift's beloved cat is world's third richest pet with a jaw-dropping net worth
Swift's partner Travis Kelce is estimated to be worth $70 million and the cat is richer than him
Aug 5, 2024
From Earning $1/Hour to Building a Global E-commerce Behemoth, How Jack Ma Did It
NET WORTH
From Earning $1/Hour to Building a Global E-commerce Behemoth, How Jack Ma Did It
He spent his teenage years earning just $1 per hour by offering tourist tours
May 14, 2024
How G-Eazy Started as a Record Producer to Emerge as a Rapper and Philanthropist
NET WORTH
How G-Eazy Started as a Record Producer to Emerge as a Rapper and Philanthropist
The rapper earns primarily from album and mixtape sales, endorsements, concerts, tours, live performances, and shows.
May 3, 2024
What Are the Net Worths of the New Stars in 'The Real Housewives of New York'?
NET WORTH
What Are the Net Worths of the New Stars in 'The Real Housewives of New York'?
From real estate mavens and fashion PR queens to content creators and resilient entrepreneurs, these women bring a diverse range of experiences to RHONY.
Apr 27, 2024
As Rising Prices Continue to be a Concern, Here's how Wage Growth is Faring Against Inflation
NET WORTH
As Rising Prices Continue to be a Concern, Here's how Wage Growth is Faring Against Inflation
For two years, soaring inflation eroded most workers' wage gains but recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that the tide is turning.
Apr 7, 2024
From Reality TV Success to Stardom as a Singer-Songwriter; Taylor Henderson's Growth and Net Worth
NET WORTH
From Reality TV Success to Stardom as a Singer-Songwriter; Taylor Henderson's Growth and Net Worth
From global show to international tours, delve into the singing maestro Taylor Henderson's net worth
Apr 7, 2024
Future Was Once Called the Finest Rapper Alive; Check out His Journey and Net Worth
NET WORTH
Future Was Once Called the Finest Rapper Alive; Check out His Journey and Net Worth
His breakthrough came with the hit "Racks" in 2011.
Mar 25, 2024
Meet Artists who Diversified Their Income by Embracing Acting After Success as Musicians
NET WORTH
Meet Artists who Diversified Their Income by Embracing Acting After Success as Musicians
Today, many artists don't limit themselves to one art form but expand by launching their fashion lines or tieing up with charitable organizations
Mar 24, 2024
Carlos Slim Helu is Known for Turning Around Loss-Making Businesses; Here's His Net Worth
NET WORTH
Carlos Slim Helu is Known for Turning Around Loss-Making Businesses; Here's His Net Worth
Take a look at how the financial maestro Carlos Slim Helubuild himself and his generations a legacy
Mar 24, 2024
Here are Upgrades to SNAP for Delivering Nutrition Effectively to Lower Income Families
NET WORTH
Here are Upgrades to SNAP for Delivering Nutrition Effectively to Lower Income Families
These changes represent significant adjustments to the program, impacting millions of recipients across the United States.
Mar 16, 2024
As Social Media Outage Causes Massive Loss to Mark Zuckerberg, Here are 10 Worst Software Crashes
NET WORTH
As Social Media Outage Causes Massive Loss to Mark Zuckerberg, Here are 10 Worst Software Crashes
Corporate brands usually rely on popular software to smooth operations but major software malfunctions have also spelled disaster for companies and consumers.
Mar 10, 2024
Here's how Deepfake Tech Allowed Scammers to Exploit Elon Musk's Image and Credibility
NET WORTH
Here's how Deepfake Tech Allowed Scammers to Exploit Elon Musk's Image and Credibility
The scammers went to great lengths to make their scheme convincing, even going as far as creating a fake SpaceX YouTube channel with 180,000 subscribers
Mar 10, 2024
8 Proven Methods to Make Extra Money
NET WORTH
8 Proven Methods to Make Extra Money
Leveraging technology to take on small jobs and tasks can help you earn extra cash quickly.
Mar 5, 2024