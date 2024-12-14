How much is Sean Evans worth? Turns out, it's as fiery as his wing challenge on 'Hot Ones'

Here's how much Evans has made after consuming about 3,000 spicy chicken wings on the show.

Food shows featuring celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsey spitting fire at restaurant owners and directing harsh criticism toward contestants aren't new. But popular YouTuber, Sean Evans is known for revolutionizing celebrity interviews by literally setting their tongues on fire with his spicy twist. The hit YouTube series "Hot Ones" has generated several viral memes of Hollywood stars who chow down on increasingly spicy wings, while answering questions. As part of more than 300 episodes, Evans consumed about 3,000 chicken wings and has been paid well for the feat.

Screenshot showing Sean Evans on Hot Ones (Image source: YouTube/Hot Ones/First We Feast)

Hailing from Evanston, Illinois, Evans got his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. While he focused on covering as a student, Evans was intrigued by the interview styles of comedians such as Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, and Howard Stern, he once told Esquire.

He started his career as a copywriter for the Chicago Tourism Board before he graduated from the University of Illinois. He then worked for Complex Magazine as a freelancer and found his way to a preferred career line where he interviewed celebrities like Stephen Curry and 2 Chainz.

Evans eventually moved on to YouTube and his series debuted in 2015. On the show, the host and one guest typically eat ten wings each with the wings drizzled with sauce that keeps getting hotter. The last wing features "The Last Dab Reduxx" which has a Scoville rating of a whopping two million.

Talking about the show's concept, Evans told The Wall Street Journal that the hot sauce is the "disruptive element." He explained that the spicy wings knock the celebrities off their "PR-driven" answers or "flight patterns" as he refers to them. "I’m going up the mountain with you, so it’s a bonding experience. By Wing 6, we’re best friends," he said.

Over the years, Evans has hosted a-listers including Paul Rudd, Heidi Klum, Shaquille O'Neal, Jeff Goldblum, Charlize Theron, Guy Fieri, Gordon Ramsay, Post Malone, Scarlett Johannsson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Kevin Hart, Lewis Hamilton, and many more. As a result, the show has been generating as much as $30 million in revenue every year from brand and licensing deals for its parent company, Bloomberg reported.

“We’re not complacent with the success that we have,” Evans said in a 2024 interview with The Wrap. He shared that the show is trying "week-in and week-out" to deliver the best possible episode for the fans who have cherished their content for nearly ten years. The show's popularity is indeed a testament to their efforts which have been paying off for the producers and the host.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the famous YouTube personality and producer has racked up a net worth of $8 million largely due to his show's success. As per The Wall Street Journal, the budget for the show is also pretty low. Nevertheless, the show has multiple revenue streams including several sponsorships and ad placements. Furthermore, its marketing and advertising spend is nearly zero as the content of the show provides great meme material making it go viral from time to time.

#BREAKING: @BuzzFeed sells @Complex for $108M, announces 16% staff cuts

—Deal doesn't include "First We Feast" which makes Complex's popular YouTube show "Hot Ones"

—Reminder BuzzFeed bought Complex for $300M cash & stock in 2021 w those franchises@axioshttps://t.co/trOtTdFy1g — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) February 21, 2024

With all the revenue and support from its parent company First We Feast (owned by BuzzFeed), the show has been able to stay in-house, paying all of its overheads as per Parade. However, as for the host, Evans, his salary per episode has not yet been publicly revealed.