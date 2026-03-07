ECONOMY & WORK
Privacy Policy Terms of Use
Popular chip brand recalls its product sold in 6 states — check your pantry ASAP

Frito-Lay has recalled certain bags of its popular Miss Vickie's Dill Pickle Potato Chips
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a girl eating potato chips (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Dylan Martinez/WPA Pool)
Representative image of a girl eating potato chips (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Dylan Martinez/WPA Pool)

After a series of recent food recalls—including cottage cheese pulled over pasteurization issues and barbecue sauce flagged for undisclosed allergens—another popular snack product is now being removed from store shelves. Frito-Lay has issued a recall for select bags of its Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips across six states due to the presence of an undeclared allergen that could trigger reactions in vulnerable consumers, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Representative image of the logo for snack food manufacturer Frito Lay on a delivery truck (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)
Representative image of the logo for snack food manufacturer Frito Lay on a delivery truck (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)

The recall affects certain 8-ounce bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips that, according to the brand, may have mistakenly been packed with some jalapeño-flavored chips containing milk. As a result, Frito-Lay issued the recall due to the presence of undeclared milk, which can cause serious issues for consumers who are sensitive or allergic to dairy. The March 3 notice from the FDA cautions consumers about potentially life-threatening allergic reactions. However, no adverse reactions have been reported so far, according to the notice. Consumers who are not sensitive to or allergic to dairy can safely eat the snack.

Image showing the recalled product (Image source: Pepsico)
Image showing the recalled product (Image source: Pepsico)

The recalled products can be identified by the UPC code 0 28400 761772, and the “Guaranteed Fresh” date on the affected bags is April 21. The manufacturing codes on the recalled bags read 38U301414 or 48U101514. Consumers can find these codes on the front of the bag along the right side. 

“A limited number of 8 oz. bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips are being recalled as they could include jalapeño-flavored potato chips and therefore may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Unless a consumer has a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk, this product is safe to consume,” Frito-Lay said in a statement to USA TODAY. The company added that the issue came to light after a customer contacted the company to report the potential packaging error.

The affected bags of chips were sold in six states and were distributed as early as January 15 through a mix of retailers. These states include Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas.

Representative image of a grocery store aisle with shelves of chips and crackers (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)
Representative image of a grocery store aisle with shelves of chips and crackers (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)

The FDA has urged customers with an allergy or sensitivity to milk not to consume the potato chips and to discard the recalled bags immediately. They can also reach out to Miss Vickie’s online or call the helpline number 1-877-984-2543 for assistance and refunds. 

Earlier this week, a similar serious recall was issued for popular gummy candies sold in 14 states due to the presence of an unauthorized color dye, the FDA said. The recall affected numerous bags of Yoyo Gummy candies, which were widely sold on Amazon. The initial recall was issued late last year, and this week the FDA escalated its seriousness by classifying it under the second-highest risk category on February 25. The candy’s manufacturer, SB Food LLC, issued the voluntary recall for three varieties that contained Carmoisine (E122/Acid Red 14) and urged customers not to consume them.

Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund

Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'

Popular frozen items sold at Trader Joe’s and Kroger recalled — key details revealed

