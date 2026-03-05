ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Barbecue sauce with undeclared allergens recalled across the US — return ASAP for refund

The affected product was sold nationwide and contains undeclared wheat and soy.
PUBLISHED 24 MINUTES AGO
Representative image of a shopper (Cover image source: Getty Images | Contributor)
Representative image of a shopper (Cover image source: Getty Images | Contributor)

Not every food recall in the United States is due to a potential contamination. Sometimes, a simple mislabelling is enough for a product to be called back. That is exactly what happened recently, as the barbecue sauce of a particular brand was recalled after being wrongfully labelled. The incorrect label did not reveal the presence of wheat and soy in the sauce, which are allergens for a lot of people and could lead to serious health issues.

Shoppers stand near a filled cart in a Costco warehouse store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Hondros)
Representative image of shoppers | (Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Hondros)

As per a report in USA Today, the recall was issued by Georgia-based Savannah Bee Company on February 27 for its 16-fluid-ounce Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard. A customer reported that the company's “Honey BBQ Sauce-Sweet” was mislabeled with a “Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard” label, and that was the reason for the recall. Those who might have purchased the product are being urged to return it for a refund. Undeclared allergens are a serious issue, and it is better to be safe than sorry.

Representative image of barbecue sauce. (Image credit: Getty Images | Westend61)
Representative image of barbecue sauce. (Image credit: Getty Images | Westend61)

The correctly labeled Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard bottles are filled with a light yellow sauce, while the wrongly labeled bottles have the same label but are filled with dark brown sauce. Despite the undeclared wheat and soy, no illnesses have yet been reported. The FDA revealed that the mislabeled bottles had the lot number “B1L1360525” and a best-by date of May 16, 2027.

Representative image of soy beans. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg Creative Photos)
Representative image of soy beans. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg Creative Photos)

The affected products were sold nationwide between July 30, 2025, and Feb. 26, 2026. Customers have been asked to contact the Savannah Bee Company for a full refund. Mislabelling, especially when it concerns allergens, can be quite scary. Just last month, the FDA issued its highest warning on more than 300 cases of cookie products that were recalled over undeclared peanuts. Peanuts are allergens that can lead to serious health conditions in those who are affected by them, and can even prove to be fatal.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ramin Talaie
Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ramin Talaie

Gregory's Foods first issued a recall of its 2-pound 8.5-ounce packages of "Bag Full of Cookies" White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough last month. It turns out that some of these packages were mistakenly filled with Monster Cookie Dough, which contains peanuts. "People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA said.

Representative image of peanut butter. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)
Representative image of peanut products. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)

The affected products have a best-by date of December 6, 2026, and were sold in retail grocery stores in Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. "Observable through the clear window in the bag, the Monster Cookies frozen dough has visible chocolate chips and colored candy-coated pieces, whereas the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough does not," the federal agency had added.

