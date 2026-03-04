ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'

It has to be noted that the products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
For the past few years, American retailers have been haunted by contamination and the presence of foreign objects that cause massive recalls. Recently, more than 650,000 gallons of bottled water produced by Valley Springs Artesian Gold, LLC, have been recalled due to "insanitary conditions." According to the FDA, this suggests possible contamination that could lead to health hazards. The agency classified it as a Class II recall, describing it as an instance when the "use or exposure to a product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," Fox Digital News reported. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by sergeyryzhov)
Woman buying packaged water (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by sergeyryzhov)

The recall involves the items including, Valley Springs 1-gallon 100% Natural Bottled Water (UPC 0 31193-00701 9), Valley Springs 2.5-gallon 100% Natural Bottled Water (UPC 0 31193-01501 4), and Valley Springs 1-gallon Infant Water, labeled as "Not sterile. Use as directed by physician or by labeling directions for use of infant formula" (UPC 0 31193-01401 7). Valley Springs offers three types of bottled water, which are 1-gallon Daisy's Doggy Water, which is "100% Pure Water, no Chlorine" (UPC 0 31193-90100 3), 1-gallon 100% Natural Bottled Water with "Fluoride Added" (UPC 0 31193-01301 0), and 1-gallon Steamed Distilled Water (UPC 0 31193-00601 2), and these are all contaminated as per the FDA. 

It has to be noted that the products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin. Although there hasn't been a press statement yet, Valley Springs Artesian Gold notified its consignees by direct visits, letters, faxes, and emails. The FDA has warned affected customers to stop using the product with immediate effect, USA Today reported.

Depending on the type of contamination, drinking polluted water can have a variety of health effects, including symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Damage to the kidneys, liver, skin, neurological system, and reproductive system are examples of further health impacts. Prolonged exposure to some contaminants may also lead to cancer. Infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with impaired immune systems are among the vulnerable groups.

Water contaminants are classified into several categories, such as physical (sediment and organic material), natural (arsenic and radon), chemical (drugs, heavy metals, nitrogen compounds, pesticides, and salts), biological (bacteria, parasites, protozoa, and viruses), and radiological (cesium, radon, and uranium). Hence, it is always safe to check the quality of the bottled drinking water before purchasing. The recall of bottled water often used for infant formula raises concerns for new parents and users of distilled water in equipment like humidifiers and CPAP machines.

