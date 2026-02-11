Americans urged to watch out for plastic in this popular food product — return for full refund

The item was voluntarily recalled and no illness or injury has yet been reported from it.

Food-related recalls are on the rise in America, and customers are told to exercise caution about what they purchase. Recently, the cult-favorite retailer Wegmans had one of its products recalled over the presence of a foreign substance. There have not been any reported illnesses or injuries due to the product, but it is better to be safe than sorry in such cases. The product that had been recalled is Wegmans FYFGA Organic Chicken Noodle Soup, and the recall was announced by the retailer last week.

Representative image of noodle soup. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by DigiPub)

As per a Newsweek report, the retailer issued the recall due to fears of possible red plastic foreign material in the soup. The recalled soup's UPC number is 0-77890-31666-5 with lot code numbers 120925-6D and 120925-7D. The product's best-by date is February 17, 2026. Those who might have purchased the product are being asked to get rid of it or return it for a full refund.

Plastic waste as food ingredients - Plastic garbage as a metaphor of ecological problem. Credit: ondacaracola photography

People with additional questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets via phone at 1-855-934-3663 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET any day of the week, as per the report. While the recall was initiated by the company, the FDA made it clear its role in such matters, as they do their best to amplify the announcement in order to reach as many people as possible.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

"Most recalls in the U.S. are carried out voluntarily by the product manufacturer, and when a company issues a public warning, typically via news release, to inform the public of a voluntary product recall, the FDA shares that release on our website as a public service,” the federal body said. "The FDA's role during a voluntary, firm-initiated recall is to review the recall strategy, evaluate the health hazard presented by the product, monitor the recall, and, as appropriate, alert the public and other companies in the supply chain about the recall.”

"The FDA provides public access to information on recalls by posting a listing of recalls according to their classification in the FDA Enforcement Report, including the specific action taken by the recalling company. The FDA Enforcement Report is designed to provide a public listing of products in the marketplace that are being recalled,” the FDA added.

The Wegmans logo on a window. (Image credit: Getty Images | James Leynse)

Wegmans was in the news earlier this year as well for implementing a tactic in its New York outlets to catch shoplifters and other problematic shoppers. It announced that it was using facial recognition technology to ensure the safety of its customers. A lot of people understood the idea behind such a decision, but many others believed that it was an invasion of privacy.

Representative image of a Wegmans store. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Erik Gonzalez Garcia)

“This technology is solely used for keeping our stores secure and safe. The system collects facial recognition data and only uses it to identify individuals who have been previously flagged for misconduct. We do not collect other biometric data, such as retinal scans or voice prints. Images and video are retained only as long as necessary for security purposes and then disposed of,” the retailer had said in a statement. However, consumer concerns stem from the brevity of data breaches that have been plaguing the country. It is understandable from a customer's perspective why they wouldn't want anymore meddling than what already exists, especially when it could pose a serious threat.

