ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details

The FDA recently slapped a Class-II warning label on the product, which was sold by the thousands.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a shopper. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by VLG)
Representative image of a shopper. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by VLG)

The trend in food products being recalled in 2026 is showing no sign of slowing down. Recently, the FDA announced the recall of deli-style margherita pizza that was sold in ten states. The number of affected products in the thousands, and those who might have purchased them must return or throw them away. The reason for the recall was the presence of small metal fragments in the product, which could cause serious injury if ingested.

Kampus Production | Pexels
Representative image of pizza. (Image credit: Kampus Production | Pexels)

WinCo Foods issued a voluntary recall of its WinCo Foods Deli Margherita Pizza Thin Crust (Item #67279), a 17‑ounce “Take & Bake” product sold refrigerated in plastic film packaging and marked with a five‑day sell‑by date, as per a report in Newsweek. The product carried Julian codes 12255, 22265, and 12415, according to the FDA. The federal agency slapped a Class II warning label on it, which means that it may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

The report also states that 5,066 cases of the product were recalled. These cases were distributed to 10 states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The FDA metal detection limits do not allow fragments between 0.3 and 1 inch because they can cause injury. “Based on this determination, the FDA will assign the recall a classification, i.e., Class I, Class II, or Class III, to indicate the relative degree of health hazard of the product being recalled or considered for recall,” the federal body said.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)
Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

There has not been any injury reported so far due to the product. Small pieces of metal can cause cuts inside one’s mouth, throat, or gums. Things can even turn serious if they cause internal cuts and bleeding. Hence, it is crucial for those who have it to dispose of it urgently.

It is the responsibility of manufacturers and retailers to ensure that customers do not get sick because of their product. However, the standard of quality seems to be dropping across the board. Just a couple of weeks ago, more than 13,000 pounds of frozen chicken were recalled over fears of a listeria contamination. The bacteria can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in less serious cases. However, in some cases, it can also be life-threatening, especially among the elderly, infants, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Chicken wings are displayed at a grocery store | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
Representative image of chicken wings displayed at a grocery store (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The products were sold in 10-pound cases containing 5-pound bags. The lot code is 60104 P1382 287 5 J14, which is located on the side of the case and on the two bags. The recalled chicken breasts were produced in October last year. They were sold in a number of states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

More on Market Realist:

FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details

Costco recalls popular bakery item — customers urged to return ASAP for full refund

Stain remover sold at Walmart, Target and Home Depot recalled over health risk from bacteria

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player lies down on her $26,000 car in incredible TV moment
It seemed at one point that the contestant might have missed her chance to win big.
6 hours ago
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details
The FDA recently slapped a Class-II warning label on the product, which was sold by the thousands.
6 hours ago
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
New York retailer finds a solution to catch shoplifters — but customers have a major issue
The city's law dictates that all businesses using such surveillance tech must make it public.
7 hours ago
Trump says his Fed chair pick will cut interest rates — 'He wouldn't have got the job' otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says his Fed chair pick will cut interest rates — 'He wouldn't have got the job' otherwise
"I mean, if he came in and said, 'I want to raise them' ... he would not have gotten the job," Trump emphasized on Warsh's role.
11 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary says billionaires don’t get 'the credit they deserve' for creating thousands of jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary says billionaires don’t get 'the credit they deserve' for creating thousands of jobs
He also claimed that such billionaires pay their taxes and give their wealth back to the community.
11 hours ago
Costco shoppers reveal the item that makes memberships worth it — it's not what you'd think
COSTCO
Costco shoppers reveal the item that makes memberships worth it — it's not what you'd think
"Best sliced aged white cheddar in the market that’s farmer-owned and uses zero hormones, zero RBSt, and zero GMO in dairy," a user wrote.
13 hours ago
Citadel CEO calls out Trump admin for showing ‘favoritism’ when it comes to business deals
ECONOMY & WORK
Citadel CEO calls out Trump admin for showing ‘favoritism’ when it comes to business deals
Griffin expressed unease over alleged favoritism, saying that CEOs find it repulsive that the government interacts with corporate America.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a Ford Bronco as the perfect wedding gift for his bride
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a Ford Bronco as the perfect wedding gift for his bride
"Daniel solved the "bear hug" and continued hugging people, even hugging a car! He was a spectacular sight today," a fan reacted.
18 hours ago
'Trump accounts' claim kids could become millionaires — but experts have major concerns
ECONOMY & WORK
'Trump accounts' claim kids could become millionaires — but experts have major concerns
While the official website says contributions could grow over $1 million, the details are unclear.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings has a major fan moment after finding a special '90s item
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings has a major fan moment after finding a special '90s item
Fans of the show loved what Jennings had discovered and made their feelings known.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment
The contestant took the advice of her man, who was in the studio audience.
1 day ago
'Trump Homes' set to make housing affordable for Americans — even you can get keys to one
ECONOMY & WORK
'Trump Homes' set to make housing affordable for Americans — even you can get keys to one
Under this scheme, home buyers will have three years to pay the down payment.
1 day ago
FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details
The labeling error meant that the bottles did not show a lot number and expiration date.
1 day ago
Walmart reaches a $1 trillion market cap — and quietly joins an elite circle
WALMART
Walmart reaches a $1 trillion market cap — and quietly joins an elite circle
The achievement puts the retailer in a list dominated by tech companies.
1 day ago
Palantir CTO says 'Americans are being lied to about AI' and that it actually creates more jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
Palantir CTO says 'Americans are being lied to about AI' and that it actually creates more jobs
Sankar pointed out that there an incredible amount of fear around the AI boom.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless
"That puzzle was not fair. But you know what is fair? Walking away with $47,000 in cash and prizes. She did great," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
Economists feel that Warsh's ability to retain the independence of the Fed will decide his legacy.
2 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
The contestant seemed nervous at one point but she absolutely nailed the game.
2 days ago
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
Gold has been touted as one of the safest assets to invest in given the current state of the world.
2 days ago
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
Scammers are getting highly innovative and the Super Bowl season is the best time for duping.
2 days ago