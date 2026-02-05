FDA recalls thousands of pizzas from 10 states — here are the key details

The FDA recently slapped a Class-II warning label on the product, which was sold by the thousands.

The trend in food products being recalled in 2026 is showing no sign of slowing down. Recently, the FDA announced the recall of deli-style margherita pizza that was sold in ten states. The number of affected products in the thousands, and those who might have purchased them must return or throw them away. The reason for the recall was the presence of small metal fragments in the product, which could cause serious injury if ingested.

Representative image of pizza. (Image credit: Kampus Production | Pexels)

WinCo Foods issued a voluntary recall of its WinCo Foods Deli Margherita Pizza Thin Crust (Item #67279), a 17‑ounce “Take & Bake” product sold refrigerated in plastic film packaging and marked with a five‑day sell‑by date, as per a report in Newsweek. The product carried Julian codes 12255, 22265, and 12415, according to the FDA. The federal agency slapped a Class II warning label on it, which means that it may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

The report also states that 5,066 cases of the product were recalled. These cases were distributed to 10 states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The FDA metal detection limits do not allow fragments between 0.3 and 1 inch because they can cause injury. “Based on this determination, the FDA will assign the recall a classification, i.e., Class I, Class II, or Class III, to indicate the relative degree of health hazard of the product being recalled or considered for recall,” the federal body said.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

There has not been any injury reported so far due to the product. Small pieces of metal can cause cuts inside one’s mouth, throat, or gums. Things can even turn serious if they cause internal cuts and bleeding. Hence, it is crucial for those who have it to dispose of it urgently.

It is the responsibility of manufacturers and retailers to ensure that customers do not get sick because of their product. However, the standard of quality seems to be dropping across the board. Just a couple of weeks ago, more than 13,000 pounds of frozen chicken were recalled over fears of a listeria contamination. The bacteria can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in less serious cases. However, in some cases, it can also be life-threatening, especially among the elderly, infants, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Representative image of chicken wings displayed at a grocery store (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The products were sold in 10-pound cases containing 5-pound bags. The lot code is 60104 P1382 287 5 J14, which is located on the side of the case and on the two bags. The recalled chicken breasts were produced in October last year. They were sold in a number of states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

More on Market Realist:

FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details

Costco recalls popular bakery item — customers urged to return ASAP for full refund

Stain remover sold at Walmart, Target and Home Depot recalled over health risk from bacteria