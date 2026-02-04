ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details

The labeling error meant that the bottles did not show a lot number and expiration date.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Couple shopping for mouthwash (Cover image source: Getty Images | Cheng Xin)

Product recalls in America have not been limited to food items of late. Non-consumable items like medicines have also been called back, and the latest to join that list is a specific mouthwash. More than 80,000 bottles of mouthwash were recently recalled due to a labelling error. Thankfully, the nature of the error is unlikely to severely affect consumers, but to be on the safe side, those who might have purchased the product are being urged to return it.

Representative image of mouthwash. (Image source: Getty Images | Lea Paterson)

The product in question is Parodontax Active Gum Health Mouthwash, which is distributed across the country by Haleon US Holdings LLC, as per a report in Fox News. The labelling error, which is the reason for the recall, fails to show the lot number and the expiration date on the product. The lot number on the bottles is 0665363, and the expiration is Aug. 31, 2027, but these details may not appear on the 500 ml bottles.

The FDA classified it as a Class-III warning, which means that it is the least serious of all its warning labels. There have also not been any reported illnesses from using the mouthwash yet. The specifics of where the mouthwash might have been sold have not been released by the federal body, but a Class-III warning label means that the "used product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

Another non-consumable product that was recently called back was a stain remover, sold at several big retailers like Walmart, Target, and Home Depot. It was recently revealed that a popular stain remover was recalled over the presence of bacteria in the liquid that could seriously infect those with lung issues. The affected products were sold between March 2019 and December 2025. No illnesses have been reported yet.

The product in question is the Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover, which was recalled by Boston-based distributor Thrasio on January 22. The recall notice was posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which claimed that about 1,50,000 units of the product were sold, of which 43,700 were sold in Canada. As expected, customers have been urged to stop using the product and contact the distributor for a refund.

Representative image of a man wiping a table. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Maja Hitij)

“Consumers should then dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal. Do not attempt to recycle the product bottle,” the CPSC notice added. The product is dangerous because of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is usually found in soil and water. “People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by bacteria,” the notice explains.

