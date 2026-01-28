Stain remover sold at Walmart, Target and Home Depot recalled over health risk from bacteria

The affected products first went on sale in 2019, with some even sold overseas.

It is not just food products that are being recalled of late; other household products are also facing the same fate. It was recently revealed that a popular stain remover was recalled over the presence of bacteria in the liquid that could seriously infect those with lung issues. The affected products were sold nationwide online and in stores like Walmart, Target, and Home Depot between March 2019 and December 2025. No illnesses have been reported yet.

The product in question is the Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover, which was recalled by Boston-based distributor Thrasio on January 22, as per a report in the New York Post. The product comes in orange and white bottles, and has the words “Angry Orange” and “Stain & Odor Remover” written on the front. Some of them were sold as a bundle with a UV light that attaches to the spray bottle. The recall notice was posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

About 1,50,000 units of the product were sold, of which 43,700 were sold in Canada as per the CPSC notice. Customers have been asked to immediately stop using the product and call Thrasio for a full refund. “Consumers should then dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal. Do not attempt to recycle the product bottle,” the notice added.

The product is dangerous because of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is usually found in soil and water. “People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by bacteria,” the notice explains.

The CPSC also issued a recall notice recently for a popular toy sold on Amazon due to choking concerns. It was a Montessori sensory toy from the brand Yetonamr, and 6,800 units of it were recalled after the strings attached to the toy were identified as a choking hazard. The recalled units were sold on Amazon between June 2025 and October 2025, and the toys carry the "Model no. 688-59” printed on the product packaging.

Those who might have purchased the product are urged to discard or destroy it. "Consumers should cut and discard all silicone string tentacles, write 'DESTROYED' on the main body of the toy using a permanent marker, and email a photograph of the destroyed product to yetonamr_recall@163.com," the notice read. The CPSC said that it was aware of 32 choking incidents at the time.

