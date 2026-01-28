ECONOMY & WORK
Thousands of popular coffee pods recalled in multiple US states — key details revealed

The FDA quickly took note of the matter and slapped a Class II warning on the affected products.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Representative image of an employee pouring coffee. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
While millions of Americans love to drink coffee, not all of them are fans of caffeine. That’s why decaf products are so popular today. However, manufacturers can make a mistake and label a caffeinated product as decaf. That is exactly what happened recently, as a voluntary recall was issued by Keurig Dr. Pepper for its McCafé coffee pods due to a labeling error. The FDA slapped a Class-II warning on the affected product.

Image Source: Getty Images | Olena Mali
A Class II warning label by the FDA means that if consumed, the product could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” The warning label was assigned on January 23, and the affected products include 960 cartons (84-count cartons) of the Keurig McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup pods, as per a report in Fox News. The products were sold at retailers in California, Indiana, and Nevada.

The affected cartons had a best-by date of November 17, 2026, and batch number 5101564894. The material number was 5000358463, and the ASIN was B07GCNDL91. Caffeine can sometimes cause serious health concerns to several individuals whose bodies might not agree with it. They still love to drink coffee, but consuming caffeine due to a mislabeled product could lead to serious consequences. Still, there are no reported illnesses from the affected products as of yet.

Cover Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch
"At Keurig Dr Pepper, we are committed to the highest standards of safety and quality in the products we produce and distribute. In cooperation with the FDA, we initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of 84-count boxes of McCafe Premium Roast Decaf coffee K-Cup pods, sold through a single retail partner, as the coffee may contain regular caffeinated coffee. All consumers who purchased this product were notified directly by the retailer a little more than a month ago and provided with the next steps regarding a replacement product.  All impacted product remaining with the retailer has been returned to us,” the company said in a statement.

Product recalls have risen in the country of late, with even healthy food items like chia seeds being recalled over possible contamination. Recently, Navitas Organics issued a voluntary recall for select lots of its 8-ounce Organic Chia Seeds over Salmonella fears. The recall includes the brand's Organic Chia Seeds sold in 8-oz sealed stand-up pouches with the UPC 858847000284. The recall also affects 9-digit lot codes (each starting with "W"), which are printed on the back of the bags.

Representative image of chia seeds. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Veena Nair)
“We do not have any reports of Salmonella in our product at this time, nor have any illnesses or adverse medical events been reported or identified. No other Navitas Organics products are affected by this recall,” the company said. CEO Ira Haber later explained that the recall was triggered by safety concerns and that her company has always sold safe and healthy food.

