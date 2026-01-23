FDA issues highest possible warning for cookies that could turn fatal due to allergens

If consumed the product could prove fatal for those with a peanut allergy.

No one likes it when an item they purchased is recalled, but it's even worse when the FDA slaps its highest possible warning label on it. That is exactly what happened recently after more than 300 cases of cookie products were recalled over fears of undeclared peanuts. Peanuts are allergens that can lead to serious health conditions in those who are affected by them. These conditions can even turn fatal.

As per a report in Fox News, Gregory's Foods first issued a recall of its 2-pound 8.5-ounce packages of "Bag Full of Cookies" White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough last month. The reason for the recall was that some packages were mistakenly filled with Monster Cookie Dough, which contains peanuts. The FDA only recently ramped up its warning level to a Class I, which means that there is a "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, [the] product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

"People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA said as per the report. More than 300 cases of the product have been recalled, with each case containing six bags. The products affected have a best-by date of December 6, 2026. The products were sold in retail grocery stores in Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

"Observable through the clear window in the bag, the Monster Cookies frozen dough has visible chocolate chips and colored candy-coated pieces, whereas the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough does not," the FDA had said in December. Those who have purchased the product are being urged to contact their retailer for a full refund. There have been no reports of an illness yet.

This is not the first time a food product has been recalled over peanuts. Early in December, Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were recalled for the same reason. This was because these peanut butter cracker sandwiches might have been incorrectly labeled as Cheese Cracker Sandwiches. The labelling error might cause shoppers allergic to peanuts to purchase and unknowingly consume peanut butter cracker sandwiches.

The recall was issued after the company discovered that 70 mislabeled cases were shipped to a limited number of retailers in eight states. These eight states are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. Thankfully, Walmart is the only confirmed retailer that has sold the mislabeled product. Shoppers have been urged to pay careful attention to the packaging of the product to prevent any health mishap. It has a UPC number of 44000 07584 2, and its Plant Code is “AE.” The product is best if consumed by January 8, 2026, or January 15, 2026.

