ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

FDA issues highest possible warning for cookies that could turn fatal due to allergens

If consumed the product could prove fatal for those with a peanut allergy.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image of shoppers in a store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Hondros)
Representative image of shoppers in a store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Chris Hondros)

No one likes it when an item they purchased is recalled, but it's even worse when the FDA slaps its highest possible warning label on it. That is exactly what happened recently after more than 300 cases of cookie products were recalled over fears of undeclared peanuts. Peanuts are allergens that can lead to serious health conditions in those who are affected by them. These conditions can even turn fatal.

Representative image of a shopper in a Walmart store | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.
Representative image of a shopper (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)

As per a report in Fox News, Gregory's Foods first issued a recall of its 2-pound 8.5-ounce packages of "Bag Full of Cookies" White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough last month. The reason for the recall was that some packages were mistakenly filled with Monster Cookie Dough, which contains peanuts. The FDA only recently ramped up its warning level to a Class I, which means that there is a "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, [the] product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

"People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA said as per the report. More than 300 cases of the product have been recalled, with each case containing six bags. The products affected have a best-by date of December 6, 2026. The products were sold in retail grocery stores in Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Representative image of peanut butter. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)
Representative image of peanut butter. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)

"Observable through the clear window in the bag, the Monster Cookies frozen dough has visible chocolate chips and colored candy-coated pieces, whereas the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough does not," the FDA had said in December. Those who have purchased the product are being urged to contact their retailer for a full refund. There have been no reports of an illness yet.

This is not the first time a food product has been recalled over peanuts. Early in December, Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were recalled for the same reason. This was because these peanut butter cracker sandwiches might have been incorrectly labeled as Cheese Cracker Sandwiches. The labelling error might cause shoppers allergic to peanuts to purchase and unknowingly consume peanut butter cracker sandwiches.

People wait to checkout in Walmart during the Pandemic | (Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )
People shopping in a store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )

The recall was issued after the company discovered that 70 mislabeled cases were shipped to a limited number of retailers in eight states. These eight states are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. Thankfully, Walmart is the only confirmed retailer that has sold the mislabeled product. Shoppers have been urged to pay careful attention to the packaging of the product to prevent any health mishap. It has a UPC number of 44000 07584 2, and its Plant Code is “AE.” The product is best if consumed by January 8, 2026, or January 15, 2026.

More on Market Realist:

Popular toy sold on Amazon recalled over choking risk — here are the key details

FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed

Bottled water sold across 6 US states recalled over fear of 'foreign substance'

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump wants to make housing affordable for Americans — but not using retirement funds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump wants to make housing affordable for Americans — but not using retirement funds
The President recently signed an order barring corporations from buying single family homes.
1 hour ago
FDA issues highest possible warning for cookies that could turn fatal due to allergens
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues highest possible warning for cookies that could turn fatal due to allergens
If consumed the product could prove fatal for those with a peanut allergy.
1 hour ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’s last-second mistake costs her a car worth over $25,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’s last-second mistake costs her a car worth over $25,000
She missed out on the car by just one number, which must have been painful.
2 hours ago
Texas-based grocery chain beats big names like Costco and Amazon to become the best in America
COSTCO
Texas-based grocery chain beats big names like Costco and Amazon to become the best in America
Regional grocers had a fantastic performance as they took the top three spots in the rankings.
2 hours ago
A $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot went unclaimed for almost a month — until now
ECONOMY & WORK
A $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot went unclaimed for almost a month — until now
They wished to remain anonymous and took some time to seek financial and legal advice.
4 hours ago
The US economy grew faster in the third quarter — and most economists didn't see that coming
ECONOMY & WORK
The US economy grew faster in the third quarter — and most economists didn't see that coming
Increased consumer spending, exports, government expenditure, and investment drove the U.S. economy's 2.5% annualized growth rate.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $45,000 because of a single missing letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $45,000 because of a single missing letter
"The A was a good guess but the B or the O could be used. Q is a rare letter but not frequently used here," a fan reacted.
12 hours ago
You’re more likely to buy a home in next 4 months if you fall under this income category
ECONOMY & WORK
You’re more likely to buy a home in next 4 months if you fall under this income category
Homebuying interest is highest among people earning under $50K
1 day ago
Missouri woman buys a $150 watch at thrift store — then she found out its real value
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri woman buys a $150 watch at thrift store — then she found out its real value
She had a good feeling about the item when she saw it but she wasn't sure of its value.
1 day ago
Getting Social Security benefits could get tricky for Americans with recent changes
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Social Security benefits could get tricky for Americans with recent changes
The overhaul comes as a direct result of the Trump administration's aggressive budget cuts.
1 day ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant sweeps Stack the Deck for a new car worth over $23,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant sweeps Stack the Deck for a new car worth over $23,000
She did not put a foot wrong in her performance which left fans and the cast impressed.
1 day ago
Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in
ECONOMY & WORK
Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in
He also credited US President Donald Trump for his vision of re-industrialization with AI.
1 day ago
Treasury Secretary's comment about Denmark is turning heads — and not in a good way
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury Secretary's comment about Denmark is turning heads — and not in a good way
His comments were made in response to a Danish pensioner pulling their investment from the US.
1 day ago
Europe doesn't hold back on Trump's tariff threat — and his next move was totally unexpected
ECONOMY & WORK
Europe doesn't hold back on Trump's tariff threat — and his next move was totally unexpected
This ruling reflects growing trade tensions between the US and Europe amidst the Greenland crisis.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after coming up with answer that amused Ryan Seacrest
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after coming up with answer that amused Ryan Seacrest
"Honestly, I wouldn’t have gotten that 1," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant ends up losing $6,000 after relying on the audience’s advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant ends up losing $6,000 after relying on the audience’s advice
She did not win much but it would have been better than going home empty-handed.
2 days ago
Bank of America CEO predicts stronger GDP growth — defies general view on Wall Street
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America CEO predicts stronger GDP growth — defies general view on Wall Street
Brian Moynihan told Fox that a number of factors will contribute to the US GDP growth.
2 days ago
Donald Trump's aggressive policies might trigger 'capital wars,' warns Ray Dalio
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump's aggressive policies might trigger 'capital wars,' warns Ray Dalio
The President has a desire to take control of Greenland, threatening allies with tariffs.
2 days ago
Over 280,000 people sign petition for Denmark to buy California as they take a jibe at Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 280,000 people sign petition for Denmark to buy California as they take a jibe at Trump
It seems like the people of Denmark are replying to the US by using their own tactics.
2 days ago
Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America to award shares worth $1 billion to all employees except senior management
It is part of a program running from 2017 which has seen almost $7 billion in payouts.
2 days ago