ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Data breach that went unnoticed in October 2024 may have left millions of Americans vulnerable

The company where the breach happened is facing several litigations with class action lawsuits.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko |Pexels
Cover Image Source: Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko |Pexels

Americans have it hard enough to get by, thanks to rising prices and unemployment. Now, reports of a serious data breach that could affect millions are doing the rounds. Perhaps the worst-affected state is Texas, where, reportedly, the sensitive information of about half of its residents might be seriously compromised. The breach led to information like Social Security numbers and health insurance being made public, and evidently, no one is happy about this development.

Lower-income Americans waiting for Thanksgiving meals (Cover image source: Getty Images | Spencer Platt)
Representative image of American citizens. (Image source: Getty Images | Spencer Platt)

The data breach took place at Conduent, whose systems were hacked by the SafePay ransomware group in October 2024. This breach remained unnoticed for three months until January 13, 2025. In those three months of uninterrupted access to the data of millions of Americans, the SafePay ransomware group claimed that it siphoned roughly 8.5 terabytes of data from Conduent’s systems, as per a report in The New York Post.

Data Breach Concepts. Fingerprint with abstract data on digital screen. Credit: Vertigo3D
Data Breach Concepts. Fingerprint with abstract data on digital screen. Credit: Vertigo3D

The ransomware group listed Conduent on its dark web leak site in February 2025 and threatened to publish the data if a ransom was not paid, as per the report. There are no reports of Conduent contacting the group. The ones affected, as is always the case, will be the American public. Recently, the state of Texas revised the number of people who might be affected from 4 million to a whopping 15.4 million. That is a 285% increase.

Representative image of a cyber criminal. (Image credit: Getty Images | Witthaya Prasongsin)
Representative image of a cyber criminal. (Image credit: Getty Images | Witthaya Prasongsin)

Several other states have been affected by the breach. Oregon reported that an estimated 10.5 million people might have had their data leaked thanks to the breach. Victims in other states like Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire number in the hundreds of thousands. The breach has sparked a series of litigations, with multiple class action lawsuits consolidated in federal court in New Jersey, slamming Conduent for not adequately safeguarding its personal data.

Masked Anonymous Hacker Organizes malware Attack on Global Scale. Credit: Thana Prasongsin
Masked Anonymous Hacker Organizes malware Attack on Global Scale. Credit: Thana Prasongsin

Not only was Conduent unable to safeguard personal information, but it also remained oblivious to the data theft that went on for three months. The company could face significant damages, regulatory penalties, and long-term fallout with state government clients. What’s worse is that it might even see people in power crack down hard. The company handles backend systems for state governments nationwide, everything from Medicaid claims and eligibility systems to child support payments, food assistance, and unemployment insurance.

Representative image of a person affected by a data breach. (Image credit: Getty Images | Olga Pankova)
Representative image of a person affected by a data breach. (Image credit: Getty Images | Olga Pankova)

As per the report, Conduent agencies in 46 states support government healthcare programs serving about 120 million people, processing more than 500 million Medicaid claims each year, and disbursing billions of dollars each year. 

The SafePay ransomware group even listed Conduent on its dark web leak site in February 2025, but as per the latter, no such listing exists as of this writing. “Both Conduent and our third-party experts monitor the dark web regularly and have no evidence of any personal information being released on the dark web,” the company said in a statement.

More on Market Realist:

Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning

Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers

Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant throws away chance to win $12,000 after trusting his friend
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant throws away chance to win $12,000 after trusting his friend
He looked to his friend twice for help and he let him down on both occasions.
8 hours ago
Top economist warns about the cracks hidden beneath the 'strong growth' in US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns about the cracks hidden beneath the 'strong growth' in US economy
Gregory Daco claimed the economic foundation was weak, with low and middle-income families struggling.
10 hours ago
Treasury chief warns Supreme Court ruling against Trump's decision could cost Americans dearly
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief warns Supreme Court ruling against Trump's decision could cost Americans dearly
He claimed that the President used his tariff authority to strike favorable deals for America.
10 hours ago
Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP
The affected products were sold nationwide and pose serious health threats.
12 hours ago
Data breach that went unnoticed in October 2024 may have left millions of Americans vulnerable
ECONOMY & WORK
Data breach that went unnoticed in October 2024 may have left millions of Americans vulnerable
The company where the breach happened is facing several litigations with class action lawsuits.
12 hours ago
Trump promised big savings for Americans with his latest move — but experts have a major concern
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump promised big savings for Americans with his latest move — but experts have a major concern
The President recently unveiled a website on which a number of drugs are being sold at a discount.
13 hours ago
Trump makes a major stock market prediction — insists he is ‘right about everything’
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump makes a major stock market prediction — insists he is ‘right about everything’
Trump claimed that the US economy was "dead" a year ago, but now it is the "hottest country."
15 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
Had she taken their advice, she'd be leaving the stage $15000 richer
1 day ago
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
ECONOMY & WORK
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
Multiple services have opened up in the country that charge people for interviews with companies.
1 day ago
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
The President spoke about how GDP grew under his watch and called out Democrats over affordability.
1 day ago
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
ECONOMY & WORK
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
There are now eight municipalities and 21 states that implement this tax.
1 day ago
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
ECONOMY & WORK
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
The duo has been buying tickets together for a long time and had promised to split a big prize.
1 day ago
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
Trump allegedly made dozens of false economic claims about falling prices and inflation
1 day ago
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
ECONOMY & WORK
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
The President argued that the cuts were aimed that getting the people out that were not necessary.
1 day ago
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
Rising college costs and growing student debt are reshaping higher education.
1 day ago
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
Scott Bessent said the Dow at 50,000 signals strong growth and gains for Main Street ahead
1 day ago
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
Peter Schiff warned Trump’s new tariffs will raise prices and worsen the U.S. affordability crisis.
1 day ago
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
For people with allergies, exposure to some of the allergic ingredients can trigger a wide range of reactions.
3 days ago
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
Numbers gathered by economists show that Trump's claims in his WSJ piece are misinformed at best.
3 days ago
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
While the ownership rate rebounded after years of decline, millennials still feel cost is a hurdle.
4 days ago