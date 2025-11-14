ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?

In a major breach, the systems of Mobile Commons that serves the New York State were compromised
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
New Yorkers checking their phones (Cover image source: Getty Images | Alexi Rosenfeld)
New Yorkers checking their phones (Cover image source: Getty Images | Alexi Rosenfeld)

Getting spammed by unwanted texts on a Monday can be frustrating, but that happened to a large number of people in New York because of a data breach. Hackers took over a mass text messaging service, sending thousands of scam texts to residents in New York and some other states. The systems of Mobile Commons, a company that provides messaging alert services to the local New York government, a Catholic charity, and a political organizing group, were hacked to send fake alerts to the subscribers of these organizations, NBC News reported. While Mobile Commons told the publication that customer or subscriber data was potentially out of reach of the hackers, it remains unclear if anyone suffered financial losses due to the scam texts.

“On the evening of Monday, November 10th, an unauthorized third party gained illegal access to our platform through what we believe was a spear phishing attack or similar social engineering method. The intruder’s access was active for a four-hour period ending at 12:10 AM on November 11th before being detected and removed. During this time, multiple attempts were made to send spam messages through our system. A limited number of these messages reached subscribers before our security protocols identified and shut down the malicious activity," the company said in a statement.

Representative image (Image source: Getty Images/ Stock photo by Sadi Maria)
Representative image (Image source: Getty Images/ Stock photo by Sadi Maria)

The publication reviewed the fake alert texts sent to people from three organizations, namely, the state of New York, the charity Catholic Relief Services, and the political organizing group Fight for a Union, all of which are customers of Mobile Commons. The texts referred to non-existent transactions, urging customers to call an 888 number associated with the scam. NBC News reported that the number has since been disconnected, and while Mobile Commons declined to reveal how many people received the text, a spokesperson for the state of New York’s Office of Information Technology Services told the publication that about 188,000 people are subscribed to get alerts from the state, and an estimated 160,000 people received the scam text. Another source with links to major American telecom companies told NBC News that more than 70,000 people associated with the three organizations got the text.

Screenshot showing the content of the scam texts (Image source:X/ @MarioNawfal)
Screenshot showing the content of the scam texts (Image source :X/ @MarioNawfal)

Companies like Mobile Commons operate within the federal guidelines and have access to short-code numbers that are tightly regulated and do not get marked as spam when rapid texts are sent in bulk. In an email reviewed by the news outlet, the U.S. Short Code Registry, an industry non-profit that maintains those codes, wrote that the industry is increasingly under attack from hackers. “Our monitoring teams have detected a notable increase in attempts by unauthorized actors to initiate account takeovers (ATOs) and originate unwanted or illegal text messages using Short Codes,” the email said. The organization also urged companies using such short codes to take basic cybersecurity steps to protect their users and stop hackers from potentially spreading mass panic.

More on Market Realist:

Before you start your holiday shopping, the FBI has a warning about these growing scams

Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."

Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
Harvey decided to act out the scenario which the contestant thought would be inappropriate.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
The contestant, Ron Sheppard was inches away from solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
1 hour ago
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
NEWS
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
In a major breach, the systems of Mobile Commons that serves the New York State were compromised
7 hours ago
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
Playing "The Lion's Share", Riley Shepherd won big with just two lucky picks.
8 hours ago
President Trump signs bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history
NEWS
President Trump signs bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history
The new legislation will allow federal workers to quickly get back to work.
1 day ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift
PRICE IS RIGHT
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift
The player, Gary, won a brand new Toyota on his 50th wedding anniversary.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair
When a bald man came up with a strange answer, Harvey roasted his entire team.
2 days ago
Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think
WALMART
Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think
Walmart's dupe of the viral cup is on sale for nearly half the price of the original.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I've never heard that before' after hearing an answer about US
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I've never heard that before' after hearing an answer about US
Harvey admitted that he had never hear someone say this about American men.
3 days ago
Bank of America issues warning that 'AI bubble' may fizzle out because of a cash crunch
NEWS
Bank of America issues warning that 'AI bubble' may fizzle out because of a cash crunch
The analysis shows tech giants like Meta, Oracle are pivoting to bonds and debt to fuel AI ambitions
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off stunning comeback to win Audi car in the Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off stunning comeback to win Audi car in the Bonus Round
The contestant, April Seubert, made a grand comeback to win prizes worth over $57,000.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes berserk and jumps several feet high to celebrate $25,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant goes berserk and jumps several feet high to celebrate $25,000 win
With just a one in five chances, Phillip managed to bag the top prize.
4 days ago
Many coffee shops in US are going bankrupt amid rising prices — is your favorite brand on the list?
NEWS
Many coffee shops in US are going bankrupt amid rising prices — is your favorite brand on the list?
Several coffee chains have been feeling the pain amid rising costs, tariffs, competition and more.
4 days ago
Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones
NEWS
Elon Musk is set to become world's first trillionaire — if he hits these key business milestones
The radical pay plan could make Musk the world's first trillionaire in the next decade.
7 days ago
Woman says 'Costco did me dirty' after employee made a 'rude' comment looking at her photo
COSTCO
Woman says 'Costco did me dirty' after employee made a 'rude' comment looking at her photo
The TikTok creator, Auzi a.k.a @fatpastrychef's video sparked concerns over rude store staff.
7 days ago
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' contestant reveals what becoming a champion feels like: 'Proud to be a nerd'
Joseph Evans dethroned poet, Joyelle McSweeney to become the new champion.
7 days ago
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
NEWS
Nvidia CEO says China ‘will win’ AI race with US — and then quickly corrected himself
Following Huang's striking comment, Nvidia took to X to soften the blow.
7 days ago
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
NEWS
Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire — it all depends on Tesla shareholders
Musk has to achieve a few objectives to win the support of Tesla shareholders.
Nov 6, 2025
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
WALMART
Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk
The FDA issued a voluntary recall over concerns about Listeria contamination.
Nov 5, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by tough puzzle that cost a contestant $55,000 in bonus round
Fans expressed that they too were stumped by the unusually tough puzzle.
Nov 5, 2025