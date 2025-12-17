ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed

A court ruling has changed the original AT&T Data Incident Settlement claim deadline from November 18 to Thursday, December 18.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Exterior of AT&T office (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by jetcityimage)
Exterior of AT&T office (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by jetcityimage)

User data is a crucial resource for businesses, and it's also something that cybercriminals try to extract. After two data breaches by such cybercriminals that affected 180 million accounts, AT&T has agreed to pay $177 million. Current and former AT&T customers may be eligible for compensation, but must file claims soon as the deadline is approaching. The breaches involved the exposure of account information and detailed metadata from calls and texts in 2024. Eligible customers are requested to check for notices from the settlement administrator, Crawl, or visit telecomdatasettlement.com to file their claims before December 18.

Shoppers shop at AT&T in the King of Prussia Mall on December 11, 2022 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. | (Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Makela)
Shoppers shop at AT&T in the King of Prussia Mall on December 11, 2022 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. | (Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Makela)

As per USA Today, two data breaches in 2024 were caused by the telecom company's failure to protect consumer information. Customer data, including addresses, Social Security numbers, and passcodes were made public on the dark web in the initial breach on March 30. On July 12, there was a second incident where call and text details belonging to customers were illegally downloaded. Over 7 million AT&T subscribers in 2024 and over 65 million between 2019 and 2024 were affected by the breaches. However, AT&T denied the breach and told the publication in a statement that it is "committed to protecting customers' data and ensuring their continued trust." The telecom giant further added that it consented to the public settlement in order to prevent future legal trials. 

AT&T cell phone retail store | Getty Images | Jet city Image
AT&T cell phone retail store (Image Source: Getty Images | Jet city Image) 

A court ruling has changed the original AT&T Data Incident Settlement claim deadline from November 18 to Thursday, December 18. By this date, claims must be submitted online or by mail. Customers who meet the requirements can submit claims by mail to AT&T Data Incident Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324, or online at telecomdatasettlement.com. Due to data breaches, two sets of AT&T customers are eligible for settlement claims, including those impacted on March 30, 2024, and those impacted on July 12, 2024. Certain clients might fit into both groups. Customers can also call 1-833-890-4930 with questions regarding their eligibility.

AT&T service vans driving | Image Source: Getty Images | Sundry Photography
AT&T service vans driving (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sundry Photography)

Depending on their settlement class, customers will get different payment amounts. Up to $7,500 might be awarded to anyone impacted by both data breaches. Customers may claim up to $5,000 through a verified loss compensation option for the incident that occurred on March 30, 2024. For customers whose Social Security numbers are impacted, there is a Tier 1 payment; for those who do not, there is a Tier 2 payout. The value of Tier 1 is five times that of Tier 2. Customers may make the following claims for the July 12, 2024, breach. Up to $2,500 through a documented loss option. However, Tier 3 payouts will be determined after administrative expenses and claims are settled.

More on Market Realist:

Here's why Walmart has Agreed to pay $45 Million as Settlement to Customers

Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws

Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
ECONOMY & WORK
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
The figure is not a small one, and many believe that they won't be able to achieve that goal.
1 hour ago
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
For millions, up to $1,000 could be added to their healthcare premiums.
2 hours ago
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
The government is looking for 1,000 people who will be hired for a couple of years.
3 hours ago
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
WALMART
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
Despite being recalled, it was found on shelves for several weeks in November.
4 hours ago
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
ECONOMY & WORK
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
The President's tariffs have not made life easier for Americans so far at all.
5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
As per rules a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding.
6 hours ago
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
A court ruling has changed the original AT&T Data Incident Settlement claim deadline from November 18 to Thursday, December 18.
8 hours ago
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
ECONOMY & WORK
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
A Fox News poll indicated that 76% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the economy under Trump.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
"So happy for him!! And his daughter getting emotional was so sweet, too!" a fan reacted.
14 hours ago
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
In a Teneo survey, two in three CEOs said they expect AI to accelerate hiring.
1 day ago
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
ECONOMY & WORK
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
Data from Parcl Labs shows home prices have dropped in multiple cities.
1 day ago
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
With the administration rushing to avoid the tariff refunds, the process could be beyond complicated.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
WALMART
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
1 day ago
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
1 day ago
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
"Puzzle used twice in September 2006 and October 2001, and both not solved for $25K," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
2 days ago
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
ECONOMY & WORK
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
“Price relief corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output and bumper crops," an expert said.
2 days ago
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
2 days ago
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
“They don’t have the money. That speaks more broadly to some of the weaknesses that we’ve seen in the jobs market for recent grads," an expert said.
2 days ago