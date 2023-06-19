If you have used Google to search for information and clicked on a link in its search results between October 25, 2006, and September 30, 2013, you might have an opportunity to collect a part of a $23-million settlement. This chance has arisen from a class-action lawsuit initiated in 2013, which accused Google of violating users' privacy by sharing their search terms with third-party websites.

Despite Alphabet Inc-owned Google's denial of the allegations and insistence that the settlement does not imply any wrongdoing, eligible users can submit a claim within the next six weeks to potentially receive compensation.

To be eligible for a portion of the settlement, you must submit a claim by July 31, 2023. Here's what you need to know.

To initiate the claim process, you should visit the claim website and register using the provided link. During registration, you will be assigned a class member ID, which is necessary for filing a claim. Once you complete the registration process, the website will send you an email containing your individual class member ID number. With this number, you can proceed to submit your claim online by visiting the designated page on the website.

When filling out the claim form, you will need to provide the following information:

Contact information: This includes your physical as well as email address for communication regarding the settlement and any subsequent payment.

Confirmation of Google usage: You will be asked to attest that you performed searches on Google and clicked on a search link between October 25, 2006, and September 30, 2013. This helps verify your eligibility as a class member.

Choice of payment method: You must select your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, Venmo, or a prepaid card, through which you wish to receive your compensation.

Affirmation of accuracy: Finally, you need to confirm and swear that the information provided on your claim form is correct.

Completing the claim form shouldn't take more than a few minutes. However, there are a few steps involved, such as retrieving your registration confirmation code from the email sent by the website. Once you have entered the necessary information and submitted the form, your claim will be processed accordingly.

The exact amount of money you will receive from the settlement is unclear as it depends on the number of Google users who submit claims. However, the settlement website estimates that the average claim will amount to approximately $7.70 per person. The amount can vary based on how many people make valid claims. The final payout will be determined once all the claims have been processed.

Remember that the deadline for submitting your claim is July 31, 2023. It is crucial to act promptly if you believe you are eligible for compensation under this settlement.

