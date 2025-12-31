ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers

The new scam is sending out letters with bogus toll-free numbers that connect to scammers.
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a person helping a tax payer (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of a person helping a tax payer (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Cybercriminals come up with new tricks time and again, and this time, a new letter scam is circulating in Michigan that requests taxpayers to contact bogus toll-free numbers, in the context of due tax payments. The Michigan Department of Treasury has warned residents of a new potential scam called the "Reminder of Tax Due" scam, where fake letters are being sent to dupe taxpayers. The department has warned that these letters contain incorrect toll-free numbers, which may connect callers to scammers, who may steal their sensitive information or take their money.  

A sign advertising one day remaining before the tax filing deadline | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
Representative image of a sign advertising one day remaining before the tax filing deadline (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The state officials posted a warning on the agency's website, cautioning the residents. The warning urged people to ignore such false communication and contact the treasury directly for any queries related to unpaid individual income taxes on the official helpline: 517-636-4486. This is the second time in three months that the agency had to issue a warning about a tax scam. 

Earlier in September, the agency issued a warning over a scam involving a fake text message referencing tax refunds that falsely claim to be from the Treasury Department. The agency said it sends notifications to taxpayers via official letters sent through the U.S. Postal Service. In the scheme, the agency warned that scammers send "urgent, unsolicited messages" that falsely claim that a refund has been processed and that the accurate payment information must be submitted by the taxpayer to avoid the payment from being forfeited. 

Representative image of a scam caller (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by d3sign)
Representative image of a scam caller (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by d3sign)

"This scam is just another trick in the cybercriminal playbook. Taxpayers who receive this bogus text message should immediately delete it. If you have questions about an outstanding refund, taxes owed, or another state tax issue, please contact us so we can log the scam and discuss your options,” Katina Litterini, who oversees Treasury's Tax Administration Services Bureau, said in a release. The Michigan Department of Treasury added that the agency always corresponds with taxpayers through official letters sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

The IRS has issued several warnings regarding tax scams, which typically rise as the filing season approaches. The IRS urges taxpayers to ignore suspicious emails, attachments, and links sent by parties claiming to be officials from the IRS or any other department. The agency has clarified that it only reaches out to taxpayers via paper bills sent through the mail first, and in rare cases or special circumstances, agents call or visit a home or business.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson
Representative image of the IRS building (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Mark Wilson)

Anyone suspicious of a message, email, or call should report it to the IRS by saving/recording the communication sent to them. The official email for reporting such scams is phishing@irs.gov. The subject line should include "IRS Phone Scam," followed by reporting the call to the Federal Trade Commission. More importantly, any link or attachments in the email should not be clicked or opened, nor replybe sent to the sender. In fact, no action of any sort needs to be taken that could very well put the victims at major risk. 

More on Market Realist: 

Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store

Before you start your holiday shopping, the FBI has a warning about these growing scams

9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
While some tried to figure out what it was, others were annoyed.
19 hours ago
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
NEWS
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
The new scam is sending out letters with bogus toll-free numbers that connect to scammers.
20 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.
1 day ago
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
NEWS
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
Gas prices have been one of the bright spots of the U.S. economy, and the outlook for 2026 is here.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
The player, Jenane who tried hard to ace the Cover Up game was overwhelmed with emotion
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
On Christmas day, the contestant, Paul pulled off a win with the tiniest of margins.
5 days ago
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
NEWS
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
This tech giant is betting on the next primary computing device for the world.
5 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
This marked the second time this week a player lost out on the $100,000 prize.
6 days ago
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
Turns out Harvey was just trying to help out a player get some points.
6 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
Host Ken Jennings accepted an answer despite an error that most found unacceptable.
6 days ago
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
NEWS
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
The U.S. district court judge's ruling comes ahead of a verdict on tariffs by the Supreme Court.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Erica Sciuto picked all the letters that she needed to win.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
7 days ago
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
NEWS
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
Starting January 7, about 7,000 defaulters are set to receive notices from the Education Department.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest was surprised to see the good player lose out.
Dec 24, 2025
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
WALMART
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
Walmart has deployed several AI-powered tools to deliver a smooth shopping experience.
Dec 23, 2025
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
COSTCO
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
The warehouse retailer is making a layout change, which may dictate how long customers wait for checkout.
Dec 23, 2025
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
NEWS
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, and more will charge a fee on returns.
Dec 23, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
Hearing the answers, Harvey wondered how the team that won the question got so far in the game
Dec 16, 2025