ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed

This will be a huge boost for the residents of the states, who have been craving for some relief.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Felipe Castro holds a sign advertising a tax preparation office for people that still need help completing their taxes (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)
Felipe Castro holds a sign advertising a tax preparation office for people that still need help completing their taxes (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Although Americans have been facing rising costs and economic uncertainty throughout 2025, people in some states will find relief in the new year. On the first day of the new year, nine states in the country will be lowering their individual income tax rates. According to a CBS report, these tax cuts are part of an ongoing effort to make life easier for taxpayers since the pandemic. During the pandemic, states increased their budgets dramatically as they received federal aid, which allowed administrations to cut taxes. However, the flipside to this is that reducing or eliminating state income taxes could stymie investments in public services.

CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 1: Current federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Representative image of tax documents. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Republican stronghold of Georgia will be slashing its income tax rate to 5.09% from 5.19% in 2025. The long-term goal of the state is to reduce the tax rate by 0.10% every year until it reaches 4.99%. Some have even advocated removing the state’s income tax completely. Indiana has a single rate applied to all taxpayers regardless of income. That rate will come down from 3% to 2.95% under a budget measure passed by the state legislature in 2023. In 2027, the tax rate is predicted to fall further to 2.9%.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by SimpleImages)
Representative image of a person calculationg their taxes. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by SimpleImages)

Kentucky has a Republican majority in its state legislature and a Democratic governor. The state will reduce its income tax rate from 4% to 3.5% on January 1. That is a significant drop, and the change comes from a bill that was passed by the state in 2022. Mississippi is also set for a significant cut in income tax rate on January 1. It will decrease from 4.4% to 4%, but that is not all. By 2030, the state hopes to get that rate to 3% through legislation signed by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. The legislation will also allow the state to cut income tax each year until it is at 0.

Monata will lower its top marginal rate, which is applied to the highest portion of a person's income. The rate will come down from 5.9% to 5.65% in 2026. The plan is to get it down to 5.4% in 2027. Nebraska will also see a significant drop in the income tax rate starting in 2026. The current rate is 5.2%, and it will drop to 4.55%. It is also part of a regulation that will see the income tax rate go down to 3.99% by 2027.

Source: GettyImages | Justin Sullivan Staff
Representative image of a sign urging people to file their taxes. (Source: GettyImages | Justin Sullivan Staff)

Taxpayers in North Carolina can expect their income tax to come down from 4.25% to 3.99% in 2026. Like Indiana, North Carolina also has a flat income tax rate, irrespective of a person’s income. Ohio's budget bill has been crucial in reducing individual income tax to a flat rate of 2.75% for all non-business income over $26,050, down from 3.125% earlier. Oklahoma is another red state as well, and its residents will see a drop in income tax from 4.75% to 4.5%.

More on Market Realist:

Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market

Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market

Home Depot follows in Walmart's footsteps for holiday season — and risks upsetting customers

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
ECONOMY & WORK
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
Millions of Americans have turned to the retailer who seems to offer the most affordable prices.
44 minutes ago
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
This will be a huge boost for the residents of the states, who have been craving for some relief.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
"Contestants need to stop choosing CDM as their consonants. Think outside the box," a fan reacted.
8 hours ago
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
This will not be good news for the Republicans ahead of the Midterm elections.
19 hours ago
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
The situation might help Donald Trump who is hoping to reduce trade deficit.
19 hours ago
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
WALMART
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
America has a shortage of skilled labor and Walmart is taking things into its own hands.
20 hours ago
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
Goldman Sachs has projected a 2.6% GDP growth rate for 2026, higher than the 2% consensus.
23 hours ago
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets worth more than $1 billion.
1 day ago
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
CEO Sam Altman admitted the role will be tough, but it will help mitigate the dangers of AI.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
1 day ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
1 day ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
1 day ago
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.
1 day ago
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
The Nobel laureate believes that 2026 will see way more people lose their jobs to the technology.
2 days ago
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
Unemployment is currently high and there is uncertainty over job security across several roles.
2 days ago
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
ECONOMY & WORK
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
Copper is trading at record high levels, and economists expect the surge to continue through 2026.
2 days ago
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, will leave the role in May 2026.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
"Andrew, talk about a year-end bonus! I mean! Super bonus! You just won $50,000, congratulations!" a fan reacted
2 days ago
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
While the economy is estimated to grow in 2026, hiring may remain tepid.
4 days ago