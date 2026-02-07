ECONOMY & WORK
DMCA
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens

For people with allergies, exposure to some of the allergic ingredients can trigger a wide range of reactions.
Representative picture of a chocolate store (Cover image source: Getty Images | John Elk)
Representative picture of a chocolate store (Cover image source: Getty Images | John Elk)

The rising number of food product recalls in the past few months has become a cause for concern about the quality standards in grocery stores nationwide. The risks could arise because of several reasons, including undeclared allergens in the product and contamination. Recently, more than 6,000 cases of repackaged M&M candies were recalled in 20 states nationwide after officials discovered that the candy contained undeclared allergens such as milk, peanuts, and soy. The voluntary action was taken by Beacon Promotions Inc. on January 26.

Boxes of M&M candies. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Carter)
Boxes of M&M candies. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Carter)

The recalled product list includes 1.3-ounce packs of repackaged M&M’s Peanut candies that were sold under the ‘Make Your Mark’ label, along with similar 1.3-ounce packages featuring branding from numerous well-known companies such as Morgan Stanley, Adobe, Xfinity, Subaru, and others, as reported by People Magazine. Consumers who wish to get more details are advised to visit the FDA’s official website, where a full list of the recalled products is available. The list also includes some very important information, like lot numbers and sell-by or best-by dates, to help consumers identify whether the products they purchased are part of the recall.

People outside the M&M candy store. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Winhorse)
People outside the M&M candy store. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Winhorse)

Furthermore, it's worth noting that the recalled candies were shipped to retail store chains located in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. Although the recall involves potentially serious consequences, officials said there have been no reports of illness linked to the products as of now. Meanwhile, on February 4, the Food and Drug Administration designated the recall as a Class II, indicating that consuming the affected products could lead to short-term or medically reversible health effects, especially for people with allergies.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)
An FDA building. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Hapabapa)

Milk, soy, and peanuts are three of the nine major food allergens that are recognized under federal law. Apart from these, the list also includes eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, sesame, wheat, and tree nuts. As reported by Newsweek, for people with allergies, exposure to these ingredients can trigger a wide range of reactions. While some may experience relatively mild symptoms like itching, hives, or swelling of the lips and face, which is very common, others can suffer severe responses. Not just this, in extreme cases, such allergic reactions can lead to anaphylaxis, a medical emergency that may cause breathing difficulties and can be fatal if immediate treatment is not received.

Image Source: Photo by cottonbro studio |Pexels
An allergic woman. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Cottonbro Studio)

Therefore, anyone who notices even mild signs of an allergic reaction is advised to seek medical advice right away, as early treatment can help prevent the condition from escalating into something more serious. On its official website, the FDA also emphasizes the importance of being alert, stating, "People with food allergies should read labels and avoid the foods they are allergic to. The law requires that food labels identify the food source of all major food allergens used to make the food."

