Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP

The affected products were sold nationwide and pose serious health threats.

Recalls of food products have shown no sign of abating. The current issue is with a product already recalled. The most recent development is that the recalled product's warning has been bumped up to the most hazardous level of harm posed to those who could be affected by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The product was recalled due to an undisclosed substance in its ingredients, which could cause serious health concerns for those affected. As usual, customers have been urged to be careful and get rid of the products as soon as possible.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

Texas-based B.C. Williams Bakery Service first initiated its recall of select cake and bread mixes on December 23, 2025, as per a report in My San Antonio. The reason for the recall was the presence of an undisclosed milk allergen used as an ingredient. This could mean serious health implications for those with mild to severe allergies. The FDA reconsidered the risk it posed with a Class I warning on the product.

This is the federal body’s most serious warning level. As per the report, it means that there could be situations "in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." Three products have been recalled with varying quantities and lot codes, as per an enforcement report released by the federal body. The affected products are as follows:

Representative image of cake mix. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Stefania Pelfini la Waziya)

51- 50lb bags of Spice Cake Mix; 50 lb. multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture-proof bags with a batch number of 221. 720 Bags of Bread and Roll Mix; 50 lb. multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture proof bags with lot numbers Lot #072225-217; Lot #072225-218, Lot #080325-200, Lot #080325-201, Lot #081625-203, Lot #081625-204, Lot #092225-222, Lot #092225-223, Lot #092225-224, Lot #092225-225, Lot #092225-226 Lot #092225-227, Lot #092225-228, Lot #101725-208 and Lot #101725-209. 95 bags of Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix; 50 lb. multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture-proof bags - 072925-220 and 071825-36.

Young woman preparing cake dough, partial view - stock photo. Credit: Westend61

These aforementioned products were sold nationwide. No illness has yet been reported as the result of these products. Still, it is better to be preventative than palliative. Of late, a lot of food products have been recalled over the presence of undisclosed ingredients that could lead to allergic reactions. Recently, more than 6,000 cases of repackaged M&M candies were recalled in 20 states nationwide after officials discovered that the candy contained undeclared allergens such as milk, peanuts, and soy.

Boxes of M&M candies. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Carter)

The recalled product list includes 1.3-ounce packs of repackaged M&M’s Peanut candies that were sold under the ‘Make Your Mark’ label, along with similar 1.3-ounce packages featuring branding from numerous well-known companies such as Morgan Stanley, Adobe, Xfinity, Subaru, and others. The affected products were sold in several states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

