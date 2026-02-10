ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP

The affected products were sold nationwide and pose serious health threats.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Happy mature woman pouring cake mixture into baking tin - stock photo. Credit: Daniel Llao Calvet
Happy mature woman pouring cake mixture into baking tin - stock photo. Credit: Daniel Llao Calvet

Recalls of food products have shown no sign of abating. The current issue is with a product already recalled. The most recent development is that the recalled product's warning has been bumped up to the most hazardous level of harm posed to those who could be affected by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The product was recalled due to an undisclosed substance in its ingredients, which could cause serious health concerns for those affected. As usual, customers have been urged to be careful and get rid of the products as soon as possible.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)
Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

Texas-based B.C. Williams Bakery Service first initiated its recall of select cake and bread mixes on December 23, 2025, as per a report in My San Antonio. The reason for the recall was the presence of an undisclosed milk allergen used as an ingredient. This could mean serious health implications for those with mild to severe allergies. The FDA reconsidered the risk it posed with a Class I warning on the product.

Keep in mind these ways and stay away from getting scammed online|Pexels
Keep in mind these ways and stay away from getting scammed online|Pexels

This is the federal body’s most serious warning level. As per the report, it means that there could be situations "in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." Three products have been recalled with varying quantities and lot codes, as per an enforcement report released by the federal body. The affected products are as follows:

Representative image of cake mix. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Stefania Pelfini la Waziya)
Representative image of cake mix. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Stefania Pelfini la Waziya)

51- 50lb bags of Spice Cake Mix; 50 lb. multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture-proof bags with a batch number of 221. 720 Bags of Bread and Roll Mix; 50 lb. multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture proof bags with lot numbers Lot #072225-217; Lot #072225-218, Lot #080325-200, Lot #080325-201, Lot #081625-203, Lot #081625-204, Lot #092225-222, Lot #092225-223, Lot #092225-224, Lot #092225-225, Lot #092225-226 Lot #092225-227, Lot #092225-228, Lot #101725-208 and Lot #101725-209. 95 bags of Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix; 50 lb. multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture-proof bags - 072925-220 and 071825-36.

Young woman preparing cake dough, partial view - stock photo. Credit: Westend61
Young woman preparing cake dough, partial view - stock photo. Credit: Westend61

These aforementioned products were sold nationwide. No illness has yet been reported as the result of these products. Still, it is better to be preventative than palliative. Of late, a lot of food products have been recalled over the presence of undisclosed ingredients that could lead to allergic reactions. Recently, more than 6,000 cases of repackaged M&M candies were recalled in 20 states nationwide after officials discovered that the candy contained undeclared allergens such as milk, peanuts, and soy.

Boxes of M&M candies. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Carter)
Boxes of M&M candies. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Carter)

The recalled product list includes 1.3-ounce packs of repackaged M&M’s Peanut candies that were sold under the ‘Make Your Mark’ label, along with similar 1.3-ounce packages featuring branding from numerous well-known companies such as Morgan Stanley, Adobe, Xfinity, Subaru, and others. The affected products were sold in several states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

More on Market Realist

Stain remover sold at Walmart, Target and Home Depot recalled over health risk from bacteria

FDA recalls popular food products including Pringles and Cheerios — says 'destroy' them ASAP

Popular food item recalled in 7 US states over Listeria fears — here are the key details

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant throws away chance to win $12,000 after trusting his friend
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant throws away chance to win $12,000 after trusting his friend
He looked to his friend twice for help and he let him down on both occasions.
8 hours ago
Top economist warns about the cracks hidden beneath the 'strong growth' in US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns about the cracks hidden beneath the 'strong growth' in US economy
Gregory Daco claimed the economic foundation was weak, with low and middle-income families struggling.
10 hours ago
Treasury chief warns Supreme Court ruling against Trump's decision could cost Americans dearly
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief warns Supreme Court ruling against Trump's decision could cost Americans dearly
He claimed that the President used his tariff authority to strike favorable deals for America.
10 hours ago
Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular cake mix recall upgraded to highest FDA risk category — check your pantry ASAP
The affected products were sold nationwide and pose serious health threats.
12 hours ago
Data breach that went unnoticed in October 2024 may have left millions of Americans vulnerable
ECONOMY & WORK
Data breach that went unnoticed in October 2024 may have left millions of Americans vulnerable
The company where the breach happened is facing several litigations with class action lawsuits.
12 hours ago
Trump promised big savings for Americans with his latest move — but experts have a major concern
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump promised big savings for Americans with his latest move — but experts have a major concern
The President recently unveiled a website on which a number of drugs are being sold at a discount.
13 hours ago
Trump makes a major stock market prediction — insists he is ‘right about everything’
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump makes a major stock market prediction — insists he is ‘right about everything’
Trump claimed that the US economy was "dead" a year ago, but now it is the "hottest country."
15 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000
Had she taken their advice, she'd be leaving the stage $15000 richer
1 day ago
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
ECONOMY & WORK
The job market has reached a point where candidates are now paying to be recruited
Multiple services have opened up in the country that charge people for interviews with companies.
1 day ago
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says Americans are already experiencing the 'Trump Economy': 'I'm very proud of it'
The President spoke about how GDP grew under his watch and called out Democrats over affordability.
1 day ago
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
ECONOMY & WORK
Super Bowl LX bonuses look huge — until this unexpected tax could cost players thousands
There are now eight municipalities and 21 states that implement this tax.
1 day ago
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
ECONOMY & WORK
Co-workers thought they won $350 in the lottery — then they noticed a life-changing detail
The duo has been buying tickets together for a long time and had promised to split a big prize.
1 day ago
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump keeps declaring victory over inflation in his speeches — but the data says otherwise
Trump allegedly made dozens of false economic claims about falling prices and inflation
1 day ago
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
ECONOMY & WORK
Small businesses across America are feeling the impact of Trump's decisions
The President argued that the cuts were aimed that getting the people out that were not necessary.
1 day ago
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' could have a major impact on higher education this year
Rising college costs and growing student debt are reshaping higher education.
1 day ago
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury chief says Trump's plan is 'working' and his 'economy is delivering for Americans'
Scott Bessent said the Dow at 50,000 signals strong growth and gains for Main Street ahead
1 day ago
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns 'crisis will get worse' if Donald Trump follows through on his threat
Peter Schiff warned Trump’s new tariffs will raise prices and worsen the U.S. affordability crisis.
1 day ago
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls a popular chocolate sold across 20 states due to undeclared allergens
For people with allergies, exposure to some of the allergic ingredients can trigger a wide range of reactions.
3 days ago
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised his tariffs as an ‘economic miracle’ — a quick fact check says otherwise
Numbers gathered by economists show that Trump's claims in his WSJ piece are misinformed at best.
3 days ago
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans under 35 are buying homes again — but there's still a major issue
While the ownership rate rebounded after years of decline, millennials still feel cost is a hurdle.
4 days ago