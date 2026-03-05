ECONOMY & WORK
Popular frozen items sold at Trader Joe’s and Kroger recalled — key details revealed

Those who might have purchased the affected products must throw them away or ask for a refund.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Image of a Trader Joe's store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by slobo)
Image of a Trader Joe's store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by slobo)

Food recalls are on the rise in America, and recently, an earlier recall notice was updated to cover almost 37 million pounds of frozen food products. This recall was issued over concerns of the products being contaminated with glass. These affected products were sold nationwide at big-name retailers like Trader Joe’s and Kroger. As is usually the case, customers are being urged to check their refrigerators and discard the affected items if they've purchased them.

A Trader Joe's store. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by RiverNorthPhotography)
A Trader Joe's store. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by RiverNorthPhotography)

As per a report in Fox News, Ajinomoto Foods North America issued the recall last month and recently expanded it to cover an additional 33,617,045 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat and not-ready-to-eat chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shumai dumplings. This was confirmed by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) in a recent notice. The company had initially recalled 3,370,530 pounds of frozen chicken fried rice.

Representative image of fried rice. (Getty Images | Rajdeep Ghosh)
Representative image of fried rice. (Getty Images | Rajdeep Ghosh)

The latest development means that the total weight of the affected products has now amounted to 36,987,575 pounds. These items were sold under different brand names: Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s. Apart from being distributed nationwide, some of these were also sold in Canada and Mexico. The affected products were produced between October 21, 2024, and February 26, 2026, and the complete list is available on the USDA’s official website.

Image of a Kroger store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Jetcityimage)
Image of a Kroger store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Jetcityimage)

The recalled products have best-by dates ranging from February 28, 2026, to August 19, 2027. They also have establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971. Do note that the exact affected items include Ajinomoto Tokyo Style Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Ramen With Chicken, Ajinomoto Fried Rice Authentic Japanese Style, Kroger Chinese Inspirations Chicken Fried Rice, Ling Ling Restaurant Style Fried Rice Yakitori Chicken, Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice, Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice, and Trader Joe’s Chicken Shu Mai, among others.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by VLG)
A customer shops for frozen food. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by VLG)

The initial recall was issued after several consumers reported glass in the product. Upon further inspection, it was concluded that carrots were the likely source of the contamination. "Upon further investigation, the establishment determined that a vegetable source ingredient, specifically carrots, was the likely source of the glass contamination, which also impacted the additional products subject to this expanded recall," the FSIS stated.

Sign for the US Department of Agriculture Jamie L Whitten Federal Building (Image source: Getty Images / Photo by Melissa Kopka)
Sign for the US Department of Agriculture Jamie L Whitten Federal Building (Image source: Getty Images / Photo by Melissa Kopka)

Despite consumers flagging the presence of glass in the products, no illness or injury has been reported yet. Consumers can either throw the products away or return them to their retailer for a refund. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have expanded on our voluntary recall for certain frozen products that may contain glass," a company spokesperson said. "We are committed to maintaining the highest safety standards, and we continue to work closely with the USDA."

