MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund

The recall affected products that were sold to customers in four states and in Canada.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Representative image of shoppers | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Al Bello )
The trend of food recalls in the United States is still going strong, as recently, nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen blueberries were recalled over a listeria contamination. Listeria is a serious food-borne disease that can potentially lead to death. While the voluntary recall was initiated earlier in February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently slapped its highest warning label on the product, which is a Class I.

Representative image of blueberries. (Image credit: Getty Images | Flavia Morlachetti)
The frozen blueberries were produced by Oregon Potato Company LLC, operating as Willamette Valley Fruit Company in Salem, Oregon. The company had initiated the voluntary recall on February 12. As per a report in People, the recall, numbered H-0522-2026, affects 55,689 pounds. It also states that the affected products were sold in four states: Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as in Canada. These were sold directly to consumers at retail stores.

Representative image of blueberries. (Image credit: Getty Images | Daniel Hurst Photography)
The affected product was packaged in 30-pound corrugated cases with polyethylene liners and 1,400-pound totes. The lot codes for these cases include 2055 B2, 2065 B1, and 2065 B3, with expiration dates ranging from July 23 to July 24, 2027. The totes had lot codes 3305 A1 and 3305 B1, both with expiration dates of November 25, 2027. As is usually the case, customers have been urged to discard the product or return it for a possible refund.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)
Listeria is a serious disease that can cause serious health conditions and might even be fatal for infants, the elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Those pregnant could also be at high risk as it can cause miscarriage or stillbirth. Despite the issuance of the voluntary recall, the company has not released a statement about the recall. Frozen blueberries aren’t the only food items that have been recalled of late.

Recently, 9,500 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat meatballs were recalled due to metal contamination. The affected products are Italian-style meatballs made by New York–based Rosina Food Products, which were sold nationwide through Aldi. The scary part about this recall is that it was a customer who had to notify the necessary authorities about the presence of metal in the product.

Representative image of meatballs. (Image credit: Getty Images | istetiana)
No injury or illness was reported at the time of reporting. "Rosina Food Products, Inc., a West Seneca, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a release.

Representative image of meatballs. (Image credit: Getty Images | Jenner Images)
The items in question are 32-ounce bags of fully cooked, frozen "Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS," which contain about 64 meatballs per package. They were produced on July 30, 2025, and have a 15-month shelf-life. Customers have also been asked to look out for the "BEST BY" date of "10/30/26," timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back, and the establishment number "EST. 4286B" located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

