FDA issues update on popular breakfast staple recalled in 40 states: Key details revealed

The products were recalled in 2025 from 40 states after blue pieces of plastic were found in a filter during production.

An earlier peanut butter recall saw its warning level recently updated by the FDA. The affected products were sold in 40 states. The FDA slapped a Class-II warning, meaning that consumption could lead to temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. The recall was initiated voluntarily by Ventura Foods after it discovered blue pieces of plastic in a filter during production. No injury or illness has been reported yet, but customers should still be careful.

As per a report in Newsweek, the products recalled include several single‑serve peanut butter items and peanut butter-and-jelly combinations distributed under multiple brands and pack formats. As per FDA listings, some of the affected products were distributed by DYMA Brands, Inc., US Foods, Sysco Corporation, Gordon Food Service, and Independent Marketing Alliance. Ventura Foods had first issued the recall on April 30, 2025.

The report also mentions that the peanut butter–only packets included 0.5-ounce and 0.75-ounce cups sold under distributor and private-label brands like US Foods, DYMA Brands, FLAVOR Fresh, Sysco House Recipe, Katy’s Kitchen, and Gordon Food Service. Total quantities listed were 17,115 cases of 0.75-ounce packs, 4,496 cases of 0.5-ounce packs, and 516 cases of 1.12-ounce packs. There are products that have used peanut butter as an ingredient as well.

Poco Pac twin-packs combining creamy peanut butter with strawberry jam or grape jelly in 1.12-ounce and 1-ounce cups are one of the more popular ones. The affected products were distributed in 40 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation and classification process is thorough and can take time to complete, that timeline did not impact our actions,” a spokesperson for Ventura Foods LLC said. "At the time the recall was initiated, on April 30, 2025, we acted with urgency to remove all potentially impacted product from the marketplace. This includes urging our customers, their distributors, and retailers to immediately review their inventory, segregate, and stop the further sale and distribution of any products subject to the recall.”

"Protecting consumers remains our top priority, and we will continue to act swiftly and transparently as the FDA review progresses,” they added. Customers have been urged to check lot codes against the FDA database and remove matching items from use. No timeline has yet been provided for the termination of the notice.

