ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

FDA issues update on popular breakfast staple recalled in 40 states: Key details revealed

The products were recalled in 2025 from 40 states after blue pieces of plastic were found in a filter during production.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image of shoppers. (Cover image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
Representative image of shoppers. (Cover image source: Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)

An earlier peanut butter recall saw its warning level recently updated by the FDA. The affected products were sold in 40 states. The FDA slapped a Class-II warning, meaning that consumption could lead to temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. The recall was initiated voluntarily by Ventura Foods after it discovered blue pieces of plastic in a filter during production. No injury or illness has been reported yet, but customers should still be careful.Representative image of peanut butter. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)

Representative image of peanut butter. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)

As per a report in Newsweek, the products recalled include several single‑serve peanut butter items and peanut butter-and-jelly combinations distributed under multiple brands and pack formats. As per FDA listings, some of the affected products were distributed by DYMA Brands, Inc., US Foods, Sysco Corporation, Gordon Food Service, and Independent Marketing Alliance. Ventura Foods had first issued the recall on April 30, 2025.

Spoonful of peanut butter - stock photo. Credit: Brian Hagiwara
Spoonful of peanut butter - stock photo. Credit: Brian Hagiwara

The report also mentions that the peanut butter–only packets included 0.5-ounce and 0.75-ounce cups sold under distributor and private-label brands like US Foods, DYMA Brands, FLAVOR Fresh, Sysco House Recipe, Katy’s Kitchen, and Gordon Food Service. Total quantities listed were 17,115 cases of 0.75-ounce packs, 4,496 cases of 0.5-ounce packs, and 516 cases of 1.12-ounce packs. There are products that have used peanut butter as an ingredient as well.

Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson
Representative image of shoppers. | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Poco Pac twin-packs combining creamy peanut butter with strawberry jam or grape jelly in 1.12-ounce and 1-ounce cups are one of the more popular ones. The affected products were distributed in 40 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation and classification process is thorough and can take time to complete, that timeline did not impact our actions,” a spokesperson for Ventura Foods LLC said. "At the time the recall was initiated, on April 30, 2025, we acted with urgency to remove all potentially impacted product from the marketplace. This includes urging our customers, their distributors, and retailers to immediately review their inventory, segregate, and stop the further sale and distribution of any products subject to the recall.”

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)
Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

"Protecting consumers remains our top priority, and we will continue to act swiftly and transparently as the FDA review progresses,” they added. Customers have been urged to check lot codes against the FDA database and remove matching items from use. No timeline has yet been provided for the termination of the notice.

More on Market Realist

FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund

Popular food item recalled in 7 US states over Listeria fears — here are the key details

Stain remover sold at Walmart, Target and Home Depot recalled over health risk from bacteria

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco gets into serious trouble over its $4.99 rotisserie chicken
COSTCO
Costco gets into serious trouble over its $4.99 rotisserie chicken
The retailer might end up paying thousands in damages in the near future.
1 hour ago
FDA issues update on popular breakfast staple recalled in 40 states: Key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues update on popular breakfast staple recalled in 40 states: Key details revealed
The products were recalled in 2025 from 40 states after blue pieces of plastic were found in a filter during production.
1 hour ago
'Price Is Right' player gets off to a rocky start but finishes with an unreal TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' player gets off to a rocky start but finishes with an unreal TV moment
The contestant started the game poorly but made an impressive comeback.
1 hour ago
Fast-food chains are struggling in this current US economy — but Taco Bell has a 'magic formula'
ECONOMY & WORK
Fast-food chains are struggling in this current US economy — but Taco Bell has a 'magic formula'
The brand has employed a different method of growing sales compared to its competitors
4 hours ago
White House says US economy is 'roaring back to life' as inflation falls to 8‑month low
ECONOMY & WORK
White House says US economy is 'roaring back to life' as inflation falls to 8‑month low
This will be fantastic news for the Trump administration, which has been criticized for months.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player declared champion of the NASCAR week after $100k win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player declared champion of the NASCAR week after $100k win
"Cyndi, so far $110,461. With that trip to the Daytona 500 added in there," host Ryan Seacrest congratulated.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $50,000 and becomes top three to compete in the NASCAR finale
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $50,000 and becomes top three to compete in the NASCAR finale
"Tiffany's inclusion of "O" in the vowel letter combo worked well," a fan praised the player's incredible letter selection.
10 hours ago
Dr Oz claims Americans should delay their retirement by a year to boost US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Dr Oz claims Americans should delay their retirement by a year to boost US economy
He believes that it will help the country deal with its national debt problem.
21 hours ago
IRS shared the personal data of thousands of American taxpayers with DHS: Report
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS shared the personal data of thousands of American taxpayers with DHS: Report
The DHS asked for this data to figure out who all were in the country illegally, despite their unethical approach.
21 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant reveals 4 unexpected words before she won a brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant reveals 4 unexpected words before she won a brand new car
She seemed quite nervous, but that did not stop her from taking risks with lady luck on her side.
21 hours ago
Diners were stunned to see an extra 20% fee on their bill — the reason caught them off guard
ECONOMY & WORK
Diners were stunned to see an extra 20% fee on their bill — the reason caught them off guard
Some restaurants are charging extra fees, and this has sparked a debate over transparency.
1 day ago
New Yorkers are flocking to city's 'first free grocery store' — but there's a major catch
ECONOMY & WORK
New Yorkers are flocking to city's 'first free grocery store' — but there's a major catch
Residents have been struggling with high prices and this was an opportunity they couldn't miss.
1 day ago
Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back
ECONOMY & WORK
Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back
The proposal comes after the volatile ICE crackdown in the state came to an end.
1 day ago
Economist warns Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve could cause major problems
ECONOMY & WORK
Economist warns Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve could cause major problems
In an effort to lessen the bank's impact on the market and cut borrowing costs, Trump has been pushing the Fed to decrease interest rates.
1 day ago
White House says Trump is 'focused on using tariffs to make America great again'
ECONOMY & WORK
White House says Trump is 'focused on using tariffs to make America great again'
"President Trump's economic agenda has a proven track record and unleashed historic job wage and economic growth," the White House said.
1 day ago
New Fed report on Trump’s tariffs confirms what most economists warned about
ECONOMY & WORK
New Fed report on Trump’s tariffs confirms what most economists warned about
94% of the burden of these tariffs fell on Americans between January and August, 92% in September and October, and 86% in November. 
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestant who was clueless about the rules ends up losing $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant who was clueless about the rules ends up losing $20,000
Fans of the show were not happy and they made their opinions known.
1 day ago
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
The report stated that America added 130,000 jobs, much higher than the predicted 70,000.
2 days ago
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
The affected products were first recalled in January of this year over fears of plastic contamination.
2 days ago
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
White House senior trade advisor previously said even a gain of 50,000 jobs would be positive.
2 days ago