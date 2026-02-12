FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund

The affected products were first recalled in January of this year over fears of plastic contamination.

In January this year, thousands of cases of tater tots were recalled over concerns about plastic contamination. The recall was initiated by the popular brand McCain Foods USA Inc, which recalled 40,000 cases of two tater tot brands. The affected products were sold in 29 states, as per a report in Newsweek. However, conflicting information from KSNT mentions that the aforementioned tater tots were sold in 28 states. In recent development, the FDA has updated its warning level to Class-II. Those who might have purchased the product have been urged to discard or return it for a refund.

The FDA defines its Class-II warning level as one in which the products consumed “could cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the probability of serious harm is unlikely.” As per a report in Newsweek, the two brands under which the affected tater tots were sold were Ore-Ida and Sonic. Both were found to contain small, hard plastic fragments that could cause a lot of discomfort.

As per a report in Newsweek, 21,557, 30-pound cases of the Ore-Ida tater tots (with the UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8) and 67, 30-pound cases (containing the UPC 0 00 72714 00543 5) of the Sonic-branded tots have been recalled. They were both packaged in clear, unlabeled poly bags, and each case holds six 5-pound bags. The affected products were sold in 28 states to food service accounts and not in retail stores, which does not make the whole recall process any easier.

The states in which these products were sold are Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. The FDA also noted that McCain distributed the Ore-Ida tater tots product to food service accounts instead of retail stores.

Plastic contamination is unacceptable in food products; of late, that is what’s happening to popular products. Recently, the cult-favorite retailer Wegmans had one of its products recalled over the same issue. The product in question was the chicken noodle soup, and it was recalled due to fears of possible red plastic foreign material in it. The recalled soup's UPC number is 0-77890-31666-5 with lot code numbers 120925-6D and 120925-7D. The product's best-by date is February 17, 2026. Those who might have purchased the product are being asked to get rid of it or return it for a full refund.

People with additional questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets by phone at 1-855-934-3663 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET any day of the week. As far as the FDA is concerned, its job is to amplify the message as much as possible. "Most recalls in the U.S. are carried out voluntarily by the product manufacturer, and when a company issues a public warning, typically via news release, to inform the public of a voluntary product recall, the FDA shares that release on our website as a public service,” the federal body said.

