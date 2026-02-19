Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed

The affected products have been recalled as the FDA conducts a full-scale investigation.

A recent Salmonella outbreak across several states has affected Americans, and the federal regulators believe moringa powder, a nutrient-dense plant supplement, is the reason for it. This item became quite popular recently as a superfood since people are looking to shift to healthier diets for a better lifestyle. Ironically, this very product ended up proving quite harmful and has now been recalled.

Image of Moringa leaves. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Walker)

As per a report in Fox News, the FDA is conducting a traceback investigation and has said that the Salmonella outbreak is linked to certain Rosabella-brand capsules distributed nationwide by Ambrosia Brands LLC. The report also states that at least seven people across seven states were infected with the outbreak between November 7 and January 8. These cases were reported in Washington, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Florida. While three people have been hospitalized, no deaths have been reported just yet.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

The FDA claimed that it interviewed the three hospitalized people, and they all said that they had consumed the moringa capsules. The scary part is that the bacterium is resistant to all first-line and alternative antibiotics commonly used to treat similar infections. The federal regulator also announced that Ambrosia Brands LLC has agreed to recall certain lots of the affected product, and customers have been urged to take note and remain vigilant.

Representative image of a shopper. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle)

The affected products are 60-count capsule bottles with expiration dates ranging from March 2027 to November 2027. As per the Fox News report, the lot codes are 020591, 5020592, 5020593, 5020594, 5020595, 5020596, 5030246, 5030247, 5030248, 5030249, 5030250, 5030251, 5040270, 5040271, 5040272, 5040273, 5040274, 5040275, 5040276, 5040277, 5040278, 5040279, 5050053, 5050054, 5050055, 5050056, 5060069, 5060070, 5060071, 5060072, 5060073, 5060074, 5060075, 5060076, 5060077, 5060078, 5060079, 5060080, 5080084, 5080085, 5080086, 5090107, 5090108, 5090109, 5090113, 5090114, 5090115, 5090116, 5090117, 5090118, 5100039, and 5100048.

Image of green Moringa leaves. (Image credit: Photo by Camille Delbos/Art In All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

The company said that it was working with the FDA and doing everything possible to ensure that the investigation goes on smoothly. "We continue to diligently investigate, in collaboration with the FDA, this possible link of the Salmonella outbreak to Rosebella Moringa Capsule. We have discontinued use and purchase of all raw moringa leaf powder from the raw material supplier of the above-referenced lots,” the company said in a statement.

Representative image of lab testing. (Image credit: Getty Images | FG Trade)

"Ambrosia Brands is conducting this recall voluntarily and takes this matter very seriously. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause our customers,” the statement added. Moringa powder is used for medicinal and dietary purposes, and is made from the dried leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree. The tree is typically found in India and has often been referred to as the "miracle tree."

