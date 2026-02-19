ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed

The affected products have been recalled as the FDA conducts a full-scale investigation.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Representative image of shoppers. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft)
Representative image of shoppers. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft)

A recent Salmonella outbreak across several states has affected Americans, and the federal regulators believe moringa powder, a nutrient-dense plant supplement, is the reason for it. This item became quite popular recently as a superfood since people are looking to shift to healthier diets for a better lifestyle. Ironically, this very product ended up proving quite harmful and has now been recalled.

Image of Moringa leaves. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Walker)
Image of Moringa leaves. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Walker)

As per a report in Fox News, the FDA is conducting a traceback investigation and has said that the Salmonella outbreak is linked to certain Rosabella-brand capsules distributed nationwide by Ambrosia Brands LLC. The report also states that at least seven people across seven states were infected with the outbreak between November 7 and January 8. These cases were reported in Washington, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Florida. While three people have been hospitalized, no deaths have been reported just yet.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)
Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

The FDA claimed that it interviewed the three hospitalized people, and they all said that they had consumed the moringa capsules. The scary part is that the bacterium is resistant to all first-line and alternative antibiotics commonly used to treat similar infections. The federal regulator also announced that Ambrosia Brands LLC has agreed to recall certain lots of the affected product, and customers have been urged to take note and remain vigilant.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle)
Representative image of a shopper. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle)

The affected products are 60-count capsule bottles with expiration dates ranging from March 2027 to November 2027. As per the Fox News report, the lot codes are 020591, 5020592, 5020593, 5020594, 5020595, 5020596, 5030246, 5030247, 5030248, 5030249, 5030250, 5030251, 5040270, 5040271, 5040272, 5040273, 5040274, 5040275, 5040276, 5040277, 5040278, 5040279, 5050053, 5050054, 5050055, 5050056, 5060069, 5060070, 5060071, 5060072, 5060073, 5060074, 5060075, 5060076, 5060077, 5060078, 5060079, 5060080, 5080084, 5080085, 5080086, 5090107, 5090108, 5090109, 5090113, 5090114, 5090115, 5090116, 5090117, 5090118, 5100039, and 5100048.

Image of green Moringa leaves. (Image credit: Photo by Camille Delbos/Art In All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)
Image of green Moringa leaves. (Image credit: Photo by Camille Delbos/Art In All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

The company said that it was working with the FDA and doing everything possible to ensure that the investigation goes on smoothly. "We continue to diligently investigate, in collaboration with the FDA, this possible link of the Salmonella outbreak to Rosebella Moringa Capsule. We have discontinued use and purchase of all raw moringa leaf powder from the raw material supplier of the above-referenced lots,” the company said in a statement.

Representative image of lab testing. (Image credit: Getty Images | FG Trade)
Representative image of lab testing. (Image credit: Getty Images | FG Trade)

"Ambrosia Brands is conducting this recall voluntarily and takes this matter very seriously. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause our customers,” the statement added. Moringa powder is used for medicinal and dietary purposes, and is made from the dried leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree. The tree is typically found in India and has often been referred to as the "miracle tree."

More on Market Realist

FDA issues update on popular breakfast staple recalled in 40 states: Key details revealed

Popular baby food recalled across US over dangerous toxin fears — return ASAP for refund

Over 191,000 air purifiers recalled as they could burst into flames — return ASAP for refund

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
The contestant was feeling good about his chances but ended up with nothing.
3 hours ago
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
Several large-scale projects will be undertaken as part of the deal.
3 hours ago
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
ECONOMY & WORK
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
Stuart Russel says companies are playing Russian Roulette with humans, and governments should step in.
3 hours ago
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
ECONOMY & WORK
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
Healthcare providers cited rising costs and denied reimbursements as the reason for the shortfalls.
6 hours ago
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
The affected products have been recalled as the FDA conducts a full-scale investigation.
7 hours ago
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
The customer had to fight for the product that she was willing to purchase.
9 hours ago
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
“It’s, I think, the worst paper I’ve ever seen in the history of the Federal Reserve system," Hassett stated.
9 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
The case is notable as it shifts focus from content responsibility, protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
9 hours ago
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
Vance has had varied opinions about the technology in the last year, some good and some bad.
1 day ago
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
PRICE IS RIGHT
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
The studio audience loved the segment as they cheered the two on whole-heartedly.
1 day ago
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
While Warsh compared the current situation with the internet boom, economists differ on the opinion.
1 day ago
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
ECONOMY & WORK
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
He suggested some changes to be made to the 401(k) scheme to help Americans save more.
1 day ago
Walmart is making a major change to its checkout process — and shoppers will love it
WALMART
Walmart is making a major change to its checkout process — and shoppers will love it
The retailer reverted to a traditional method of doing retail business, which many have hailed.
1 day ago
Costco has a major update on the gift cards that have become useless — and how to get refund
COSTCO
Costco has a major update on the gift cards that have become useless — and how to get refund
Costco's notice comes several days after the gift card provider filed for bankruptcy.
1 day ago
Study reveals the number of jobs AI could replace in next 20 years — and it’s not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
Study reveals the number of jobs AI could replace in next 20 years — and it’s not good news
Industries that are susceptible to automation include manufacturing, lodging, catering, retail, wholesale, and extraction.
1 day ago
Billionaire Trump donor, who opposed offshoring, is moving his Ohio plant to China
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Trump donor, who opposed offshoring, is moving his Ohio plant to China
The man in question even went on national television to criticize exactly what he ended up doing.
2 days ago
Democrats accuse Trump of making life more expensive for Americans — but the data says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Democrats accuse Trump of making life more expensive for Americans — but the data says otherwise
The country had added 130,000 jobs in January and inflation remained at 2.5%.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the secret recipe that helped him stay COVID-free
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the secret recipe that helped him stay COVID-free
Harvey says chitlins are the reason he can “never get COVID.”
2 days ago
US national parks see drop in foreign tourists — and there's a major reason behind it
ECONOMY & WORK
US national parks see drop in foreign tourists — and there's a major reason behind it
The administration has been urged to roll back their policies and lower costs for tourists.
2 days ago
Popular baby food recalled across US over dangerous toxin fears — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular baby food recalled across US over dangerous toxin fears — return ASAP for refund
The product might contain a toxin that is produced by mold in fruits, especially apples.
2 days ago