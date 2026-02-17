Over 191,000 air purifiers recalled as they could burst into flames — return ASAP for refund

The government site further stated that the recall concerns MK04 air purifiers, with serial numbers beginning with "BN."

Air purifiers are meant to protect people from health conditions caused by pollution, but sometimes they could turn out to be a bigger threat. In the past few years, a number of food products and medicines have been pulled off shelves over the risk of contamination. Now, a popular air purifier is being recalled due to fire hazards. Aroeve air purifiers are popular among consumers due to their low cost, small size, and efficient HEPA filtration in tiny spaces. Fox News Digital reported that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled around 191,390 Aroeve air purifiers in response to 37 overheating allegations, including one involving a fire. "The air purifiers can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers," the CPSC announced via an official statement.

Close-up of Aroeve brand air purifier. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)

The government site further stated that the recall concerns MK04 air purifiers, with serial numbers beginning with "BN," that were manufactured before July 2025. From September 2024 to June 2025, these units, which ranged in price from $80 to $134, were sold online through Amazon, Shopify, TEMU, and TikTok. There have been no reports of property damage or injuries. “The model, date code, and serial number information are printed on the product label located on the bottom of the air purifiers,” the notice stated. Meanwhile, Aroeve has offered a free replacement and also urged customers to stop using the product right away. Customers can also mail their grievances to aroeve-airpure-recall@outlook.com.

Dirty air purifier (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by ArtistGNDphotography)

Consumers have previously labeled the brand as cheap. "Those white spots are not holes in the curtain. That is a beam of dust illuminated by the sun. I have an Aroeve MK01 running at the second setting 24/7 since August of 2024 in this room. I’m using a carbon HEPA filter. It’s rated for 287 sq feet. The door to the room is usually closed, and I vacuum frequently. Am I doomed to inhale shit dust air forever, or can this be solved? Do air purifiers even do anything, or are they just a scam at this point?" u/cuckroach1 posted on Reddit.

Woman using an air purifier (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Keeproll)

"Aroeve to be fair is basically just Chinese white label temu slopware. It's not a very good brand. You should also not just rely on an air purifier to forever fix all dust, as by living you constantly create it. When you move around, you kick it off your clothes, skin, blankets, carpet, etc. Hepa vacuum with a motorized brushroll. Robot vacuum ideally. Clean things often. Walls, ceiling, baseboard, etc. Minimize open windows if you can," u/ResponsiblePen3082 responded.

Woman using an air purifier (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Nitat Termmee)

"I looked up the Aroeve MK01 cfm specs for you, and it's only rated at a CADR of 30 cfm, which is utterly PATHETIC. That's less than most cheap bathroom fans, rated at 80 cfm, usually, and less than a really good computer fan. So yeah, it's basically USELESS. So, you need to read up about CADR, HEPA filter fans vs. Corsi Rosenthal boxes, vs. quad high MERV HVAC filter boxes, vs. computer fan filter boxes, etc.," another user added. Between the poor reviews and the recall, customers are advised to check the Aroeve air purifiers brand thoroughly before investing.

